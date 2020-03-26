Keene’s virtual town hall Thursday morning was briefly interrupted by hackers, according to Mayor George S. Hansel.
Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell joined the mayor just after 8 a.m. for a COVID-19 response update using the videoconferencing app Zoom.
Almost immediately, Hansel said, “my screen went blank so I couldn’t see anyone anymore.”
From his end, all he could hear was static. But one of the Zoom participants texted him, he said, and told him people had logged onto the call, yelling and shouting expletives. After learning that, Hansel said he quickly ended the call and restarted the town hall, which resumed without any further interruptions.
Hansel said he doesn’t have any indication it was done by locals, instead pointing to national news stories about Zoom calls getting hacked. He went through the app’s settings with the city’s information technology director this morning, he said, and the issue should be corrected.
Hansel encouraged people to continue participating in these virtual town halls on weekdays at 8 a.m. The current lineup includes Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Phil Suter on Friday; Emergency Management Director Kürt Blomquist on Monday; SAU29 Superintendent Rob Malay on Tuesday; and Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates on Wednesday morning.
To participate in these virtual town halls, go to notifykeene.com.