Monadnock Habitat for Humanity (MHFH), a local nonprofit that builds affordable, long-term housing for area families, has acquired a pair of sites for its next development projects, the organization announced Sunday.
The new properties are on Old Walpole Road in Keene and on Fox Hill Road in Stoddard, according to Matt Keenan, president of MHFH’s board of directors.
The organization purchased the Stoddard site — which Keenan said is in the town’s Hidden Lake Association, near Kings Highway — and is starting the process of identifying a family to eventually live there, it stated in a news release.
Applicants must be in a certain income bracket and in a temporary, unstable or unsafe housing situation, Keenan, a Dublin resident, said. In addition to conducting interviews and home visits with applicants, the organization factors an “impact level” metric based on the family’s size, ages, disability status and other characteristics into its final decision, he said.
“That’s what we use to help us make these tough decisions on who should be selected,” he said.
MHFH received the new Keene property from an anonymous donor, the news release states. The nonprofit acquired a seven-acre property on Old Walpole Road, near Butternut Drive, last month from a real estate trust associated with the Legere family, according to land records. Keenan declined to confirm whether that is the property planned for development, citing MHFH’s confidentiality agreement with the donor.
The nonprofit’s board of directors is considering whether to subdivide the lot and build multiple homes on the resulting parcels, which it said in its news release would require a capital campaign for extending municipal services and other site improvements.
“We’d like to be able to do something like that to house multiple families,” Keenan said.
Both projects will take at least a couple years, according to the release, and MHFH is looking for volunteers to help plan the developments.
Founded in 1991, MHFH is the local affiliate of the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity, a Christian ministry with a strict non-proselytizing policy that operates in all 50 states and more than 70 countries, according to its website.
MHFH relies largely on volunteer labor and donated materials for its home builds in an effort to provide affordable housing for its partner families, Keenan told The Sentinel last year. The value of any donated labor and materials is subtracted from construction expenses to calculate an interest-free mortgage for the family, which is responsible only for paying the principal in addition to local property taxes, he said.
Last October, Keene residents Curtis and Shannon Hundley moved with their three kids — Bailey, then 14, Buddy, 12, and Travis, 11 — to an MHFH-built house on Armory Street. MHFH had already identified a family for its next home at that time, but that family is no longer working with the organization, Keenan said Tuesday, adding that “some things have changed on their end.”
He said MHFH plans to build on the Stoddard site before the one in Keene and has kicked off a capital campaign to finance that project.