A Swanzey man was sentenced this week to four to 10 years in prison on a set of charges alleging he stole a safe full guns from a Keene home and later robbed a downtown store.
Joshua D. Drinnon, 27, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cheshire County Superior Court to armed robbery, burglary, receiving stolen property and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records. The charges are all felonies.
He also received a separate sentence of five to 15 years, suspended for 10 years on condition of good behavior.
Keene police arrested Drinnon Feb. 11, hours after he entered Synergy on Main Street, acted like he had a gun in his sweatshirt pocket and walked out with $116, according to police.
Police later found an empty iced-tea bottle in his sweatshirt, and Drinnon said he was not actually carrying a weapon during the robbery, a Keene police sergeant wrote in an affidavit.
Earlier that week, Drinnon had been implicated in a separate case when his girlfriend’s father, Mark Beauregard, reported his gun safe had gone missing from his Keene home. Beauregard said he suspected them, according to a separate police affidavit.
Drinnon’s girlfriend, Briana R. Sullivan of Keene, later told police they had stolen the safe, believing it contained large amounts of cash that Drinnon thought they could use to get away from the area. Instead they found nearly a dozen guns, which Drinnon sold to an acquaintance for about 7 grams of cocaine, according to the affidavit’s account of Sullivan’s statement.
Sullivan pleaded guilty in October to one felony charge of receiving stolen property for helping Drinnon sell the guns. She was sentenced to a six-month jail sentence, with the judge recommending she be released after a week to serve the rest on electronic monitoring. She was also ordered to undergo a substance-use evaluation.