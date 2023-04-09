Swords to Plowshares Northeast, a gun violence prevention organization founded in 2017 that helps residents dispose of unwanted guns and encourages safe gun storage, is coming to the Retreat Farm in Brattleboro later this month.
The event, scheduled for April 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will have participants help forge gun barrels into gardening tools. Organized by Rt. Rev. Thomas C. Ely, retired bishop of the Diocese of Vermont, and Dr. Cliff Wood, a member of the Windham County NAACP leadership team, the event will be sponsored by St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in collaboration with the Brattleboro Police Department, Windham County NAACP and Windham County Sheriff's Department. Shoulder Narrows, the Brattleboro Union High a cappella choir, will also perform at the gathering.
Swords to Plowshares Northeast co-founder Rt. Rev. James Curry, retired bishop suffragan of the Episcopal Church in Connecticut, will lead the demonstration. He and Ely both emphasized that they hope to attract all community members.
“It’s really important for me to say this is not an anti-gun event, this is an anti-gun violence event … so that we really invite the whole community to come and be part,” Curry said. To that end, free gun safety locks will be available, as well as material about gun safety, suicide prevention and secure firearm disposal.
“In Vermont, the percentage of death by suicide is very, very high,” Ely said. “And we’re also concerned about … veterans, and especially veterans who are dealing with PTSD and other issues.”
Curry agreed. “Unsecured guns in the homes are a major factor in suicide by gun. In fact, two-thirds of all gun deaths – we’re talking two-thirds of 45,000 people a year – are suicide,” Curry said. “I can’t but imagine that part of that statistic is the fact that an unlocked gun was easily available at a moment of mental health crisis.”
The Swords to Plowshares name comes from Isaiah 2:4. “They shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks,” reads the verse in the King James Bible. Ely acknowledged that recent violent events in town might be on attendees’ minds, but hoped that the event would be poignant.
“People are going to be able to take hammer to gun metal on the anvil and start reshaping it,” Ely said. “We’re actually participating in what God has already promised. We are going to beat swords into plowshares. We are going to beat guns into gardening tools.”
Curry will demonstrate the forging of gun barrels into gardening tools, and participants will then be able to try their hand at the anvil. After the presentation, Wood will present garden tools created from weapons to Edible Brattleboro and SUSU commUNITY Farm. Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy and Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson will conclude the event with a talk on gun safety.
Ely and Curry added that although this will not end gun violence, they hope it will bring awareness to the problem.
“We have a moral obligation and a spiritual obligation to live into that biblical metaphor of turning swords into plowshares,” Ely said. “[It’s] one of the great biblical hopes for a time of peacefulness and a time of more tranquility.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.