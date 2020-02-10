Keene police are investigating a burglary in which a safe containing several guns was stolen, according to Lt. Steven Tenney.
Tenney said the owner of the home on Concord Road first noticed the gun safe was missing Sunday, but believes it was stolen last Tuesday, when he came home to find his garage door open. The homeowner did not immediately notice anything missing at that time, Tenney said.
The value of the guns exceeds $3,500, Tenney said. It is not clear whether the burglar or burglars opened the safe before removing it.
Police have not yet made an arrest, but have collected evidence and are pursuing leads, Tenney said.
“At this point it looks pretty isolated, and we haven’t gotten any other reports in the neighborhood in the past week,” Tenney said.