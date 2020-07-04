The Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund has endorsed U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., in her bid for re-election, the organization announced recently.
The endorsement comes on the heels of Shaheen’s designation as a Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate, a requirement to be endorsed, the organization said in a news release.
Moms Demand Action is part of Everytown for Gun Safety and strives to end gun violence, the release notes.
“Under the leadership of Mitch McConnell and the Republican majority, the U.S. Senate has been the place where desperately-needed gun safety bills go to die, which is why we’re committed to re-electing Senator Shaheen and surrounding her with a gun sense majority,” John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, said in the release. “Senator Shaheen has walked the walk on gun safety and sponsored important legislation, and we’re proud to count her as an ally.”
Shaheen, of Madbury, is running for her third term against primary challenges by fellow Democrats Tom Alciere of Hudson and Paul J. Krautmann of Keene. Republican candidates Gerard Beloin of Colebrook, Don Bolduc of Stratham, Andy Martin of Manchester and Corky Messner of Wolfeboro are also seeking the seat.
The primary is Sept. 8.
Justin O’Donnell of Nashua and Thomas Sharpe V of Salem have filed declarations of intent with the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office to appear on the Nov. 3 general-election ballot as third-party candidates.