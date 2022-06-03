We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Ariana Wunderle, seen here on May 16 walking a tightrope in four-inch high heels, just became the world-record holder for the longest tightrope walk in heels. The 18-year-old senior at Bellows Falls Union High School broke the previous record by more than 590 feet.
Ariana Wunderle, seen here last month outside Bellows Falls Union High School, recently broke the world record for longest tightrope walk in high heels. The 18-year-old Rockingham, Vt. resident beat the previous record by more than 590 feet on May 16 in the school's gymnasium.
Ariana Wunderle, seen here on May 16 walking a tightrope in four-inch high heels, just became the world-record holder for the longest tightrope walk in heels. The 18-year-old senior at Bellows Falls Union High School broke the previous record by more than 590 feet.
Ariana Wunderle, seen here on May 16 walking a tightrope in four-inch high heels, just became the world-record holder for the longest tightrope walk in heels. The 18-year-old senior at Bellows Falls Union High School broke the previous record by more than 590 feet.
Courtesy of Sara Wunderle
Ariana Wunderle, seen here last month outside Bellows Falls Union High School, recently broke the world record for longest tightrope walk in high heels. The 18-year-old Rockingham, Vt. resident beat the previous record by more than 590 feet on May 16 in the school's gymnasium.
Sentinel file photo by Aaron Lipsky
Ariana Wunderle, seen here on May 16 walking a tightrope in four-inch high heels, just became the world-record holder for the longest tightrope walk in heels. The 18-year-old senior at Bellows Falls Union High School broke the previous record by more than 590 feet.
BELLOWS FALLS — A Rockingham, Vt. teenager has officially walked on a tightrope in high heels farther than anyone, a Guinness World Records official confirmed this week.
Ariana Wunderle, a senior at Bellows Falls Union High School officially broke the record, walking 639 ft and 7 inches (194.983 meters) in four-inch high heels, on May 16 in the school's gymnasium.
"I'm still in shock over everything that's happened," Wunderle said in a phone interview Friday. "It's kinda unreal."
The previous record was set in 2014 by Oxana Seroshtan of Russia, who walked 49 feet and 2.6 inches (15 meters).
"I don't think it'll be beat any time soon, I gave myself enough of an advantage," said Wunderle, who grew up in a circus family and has toured with the Greensboro, Vt.-based nonprofit Circus Smirkus. She made her debut circus appearance at age 2, and first stepped on the tightrope at 7, she told The Sentinel previously.
For the world record, Wunderle needed to complete four passes on a 19-foot wire. According to Guinness World Records, Wunderle completed 52 passes on the wire, taking over an hour.
Wunderle will receive a certificate from the Guinness World Records certifying her achievement. She is set to graduate later this month, and plans to attend Ithaca College in New York, where she has already identified a local group with which she can continue tightrope walking.