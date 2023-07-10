PETERBOROUGH – A manufacturing plant that grows medical marijuana in town could bloom or wilt depending on decisions made 40 miles away at the N.H. Statehouse in Concord.
While lawmakers did not pass legislation this year to legalize the drug for recreational use, they did agree to form a commission, which includes five state senators and five representatives, to study the issue over the summer and come up with a proposal for lawmakers to consider next year.
In the meantime, legal use of cannabis in the state is confined to about 13,000 people yearly, who receive it from therapeutic marijuana dispensaries, for treatment of a qualifying medical condition as certified by a doctor.
There are seven dispensaries across the state, which are run by three companies. These companies want to make sure that if the state legalizes marijuana for recreational use, they could have a chance to participate in the new market. They don't want to be undercut on price and lose their customer base.
One of those companies, Prime Alternative Treatment Centers, gave The Sentinel a rare tour of the company's marijuana production plant in Peterborough on Monday.
Company officials said this was the first time a reporter toured the 7-year-old plant, which is located in a nondescript office park, with no signs to indicate the company’s name or what it produces.
An indication of cannabis, however, came in the form of a slight smell of marijuana outside.
Those entering the plant walk across two mats, one sticky and one smooth, to remove any contamination from shoes. Visitors on the tour were instructed to don gowns, headwear and shoe coverings.
Positive air pressure and extensive filters are used to prevent any insects, mold, mildew or viruses from getting into the building and harming the crop.
Surveillance cameras cover most areas. Workers use security cards to get into production areas. State inspectors regularly tour the facility. Testing is done on the finished products to ensure quality and safety.
Keenan Blum, president and chief executive officer of Prime Alternative Treatment Centers, who provided the tour, said the first step in growing superior cannabis is getting quality seeds.
“We get seeds from all over the world, like Panama Red, the old school stuff from 30 years ago, and LA Kush Cake, which is a really modern hybrid that’s really potent and everyone really likes,” he said.
The plants grow in a cocoa bean shell mulch under special lights. They begin as cuttings off large “mother” plants. After several weeks, flowers begin to form on the distinctive seven-pointed leaves.
Female plants are used, and this prevents seeds from forming. A male cannabis plant's pollen must fertilize the female flower's reproductive organs for seed production to occur.
Blum said that while the production appears highly technical, much of the know-how grew out of the days when marijuana was grown illegally.
“But the goal now is to turn it into something that still retains the fun and the joy, but we’re bringing it to a place of professionalism, of organization, of standards and really creating a culture and an industry around responsible use and effective production,” Blum said.
Some of the cannabis is grown in large shipping containers, which date to the start of the production facility in 2016. On Monday, several employees were in one of those containers, cutting superfluous leaves off plants and listening to music while they worked.
Eventually, as the plants mature, the flowers are cut off the plant and allowed to dry. Some will be trimmed and prepared for packaging and shipment. Others will be processed into cannabis-infused products such as cookies, brownies, chocolates and fruit chews.
Also produced are cannabis capsules and a product similar to a joint.
Prime Alternative Treatment Centers employs about 20 people at its 36,000-square-foot production plant and 30 more at its two dispensaries. About 15,000 square feet is not currently used, but could be employed if the business expands, as Blum hopes.
“We could double the capacity here quite easily,” he said. “We are very much hoping that we get to play a part in New Hampshire developing a robust adult-use program.”
Michael Holt, an administrator with the state Division of Public Health Services, oversees the therapeutic cannabis program in the state.
“Therapeutic marijuana has changed people’s lives dramatically,” said Holt, who was on the tour Monday. “We get cards in the mail. People say, ‘I can now spend time with my kids. I can have a life. I can now sleep, so I can heal my condition.’
“We do patient satisfaction surveys, and 99 percent of the patients would recommend the program to someone else.”
New Hampshire medical marijuana outlets have dispensed the drug to patients for seven years.
To qualify, a patient must obtain a written certification from a medical provider and be issued an identification card through the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.