ALSTEAD — A group turning a historical mill into an interactive museum has been awarded two grants totaling more than $87,000.
The nonprofit Mill Hollow Heritage Association said in a news release Monday that it will receive $78,622 from the federal Northern Border Regional Commission — as part of an economic development program administered by the N.H. Preservation Alliance — and $8,600 from the Putnam Foundation.
The association owns Chase’s Mill on Lake Warren and has been renovating it over the past several years.
“These funds will help make Chase’s Mill — an historic, water-powered mill with foundation stones dating to 1767 — welcoming to all,” Sharon Spaulding, the association’s president, said in the news release. “It will enable us to finalize renovation efforts by building an ADA lift, installing plumbing and septic, finishing work to our community room, and adding parking.”
The site’s first water-powered mill was built in 1767. The building now known as Chase’s Mill went up in the 1910s, according to the association’s website.
The association hopes to reopen it as a museum and community space in July, though that could be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the news release.