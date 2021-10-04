After other locations didn’t pan out, a group of area residents looking to build a dog park in Keene have set their sights on a new venue.
The Keene Dog Park Facebook group announced that this week it will be asking the Keene City Council to consider turning the Wheelock Park campground into a dog park. The group launched a petition to support the plan, which had 383 signatures as of Monday morning.
“There’s been a movement to build a dog park in town for at least a decade,” said Rebecca Lancaster, who is involved with the Facebook group and also serves as a member of the Keene Board of Education. “The issue has always been finding a site. [The campground] is a perfect spot, it’s away from residential areas, I don’t think there’s a house within 100 feet.”
She said proximity to residential neighborhoods has caused disagreement in the past when the city has considered other locations for a dog park. Several spots have been weighed over the past decade or so, but each has met with resistance from stakeholders.
The city’s parks, recreation and facilities department has looked at sites including near the Keene-owned Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey, behind Carpenter Field, near Bent Court and at Wheelock Park. In 2016, the city suggested a plot between playing fields at the park, but park advocates had concerns about its small size, possible danger to dogs from the nearby ball fields and high costs.
If the Wheelock Park campground meets with city approval, Lancaster says the goal would be to fence off one or two acres for dogs and their people to use. According to Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon, the space is approximately 2.5 to 3 acres total. The petition states that the group could be prepared to start construction in early 2022.
The campground closed in 2018 due to low attendance, and the area also needed costly infrastructure upgrades, said Mayor George Hansel.
Hansel said that he likes the idea of bringing a dog park to Keene. The idea has been on the back burner for some time, he said, while a suitable location was sought and until a core group of people could be brought together to support the building and maintenance of the facility.
“Generally, dog parks are very popular in other cities and can be one of those amenities that people look for when deciding where to move,” he said.
The mayor said he thinks the Wheelock Park campground would be a good place for a dog park, but noted that there are other options to consider as well. For example, he said the airport is again being considered, a project that could possibly be carried out in partnership with Swanzey, where the airport is located.
Aside from finding an ideal location for the park, finding the resources to pull it together have been another part of the problem. Advocates for the park raised $10,000 several years ago, which was put into a city account to be used for a dog park in the future, though the full cost of the project is expected to be significantly more than that.
Bohannon said that a past proposal for a smaller dog park in the same space had an estimated price tag of $82,000, but he said the newest proposed area will be larger, and cost a good bit more. He said the group will likely need to either become a nonprofit or work with a fiscal agenda to continue fundraising for the park.
“With today’s price escalation and everything, they’re going to need north of $100,000,” he said.
Bohannon also noted that there are competing interests in the space. He said a group of local disc golf enthusiasts is looking to construct a course there. He said the group already has a fully planned design, but hasn’t put its proposal before the city council yet.
He said he expects both propositions to be brought to the city for further consideration. He said he’s expecting it to generate an interesting conversation with members of the city council.
“I do understand and support the dog park folks,” Bohannon said. “It’s a good initiative if placed in the right location.”
Lancaster said the group is continuing to raise funds and work with local businesses willing to pitch in to help bring the park to fruition.
“It’s been a need in the community and there’s been a voice for this for a very long time,” Lancaster said. “It’s time to go forward and make this become a reality.”