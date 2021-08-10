BRATTLEBORO — Groundworks Collaborative plans to open the overnight shelter at its new downtown facility Aug. 16, earlier than the organization had expected, to help accommodate people living outdoors in the area.
Groundworks, which offers emergency shelter and housing support services, opened the 54 South Main St. “drop-in center” for daytime use in June, the organization announced in a news release Friday.
The Brattleboro nonprofit had initially planned to debut the new facility’s 34-bed shelter in September as it worked to address a staffing shortage, according to Executive Director Josh Davis. That issue has largely been resolved, Davis told The Sentinel on Monday, allowing Groundworks to open the shelter this month.
In addition to the 24-hour shelter, the new drop-in center has showers, laundry machines, a food pantry and spaces where guests can meet with housing care managers or health-care professionals.
Groundworks opened the facility, which had been under construction for more than a year, to coincide with new eligibility restrictions on Vermont’s emergency housing program earlier this summer, Davis said at the time. The organization said in June that it expected the statewide changes, which meant no longer offering subsidized motel rooms to many unsheltered people, to hike demand for shelter beds.
The emergency housing program, which state officials expanded during the pandemic to help prevent viral spread, housed as many as 2,600 people at its peak enrollment, according to Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith.
Groundworks estimated that 30 to 40 people living in Brattleboro-area motels could lose shelter under the new rules — which restricted eligibility to people of low income and in certain emergency situations, such as safety concerns related to domestic violence — Davis said in June.
“Without this, we have folks who literally have no place to go,” he said at the time.
Indeed, the stricter eligibility rules forced a number of people out of motel rooms, many of whom have since been living outdoors, Groundworks announced in the news release. Davis said Monday that he knows of about a dozen people camping in the area.
The nonprofit can provide overnight shelter this summer due to a temporary funding bump from the Vermont Agency of Human Services, according to the release. But Groundworks faces an “ongoing funding gap” that will need to be resolved to continue offering summertime beds in future years, when officials hope the shelter will be open year-round, it announced.
“Our operations team has put together a well-thought-out plan to use the resources we have to meet the need through a variety of programs,” Davis said in the release. “It is no small feat that we’re opening the much-needed emergency shelter in a new space, as the pandemic carries on, and while our capacity has never been more greatly tested.”
A local housing shortage has also made it increasingly more difficult for Groundworks guests to find permanent shelter, according to Director of Operations Rhianna Kendrick. Windham County had a rental vacancy rate of 2.8 percent in February 2020, before the pandemic, the Vermont Housing Finance Agency reported at the time — below the 4 to 5 percent rate that experts consider healthy.
“COVID has exacerbated the housing shortage in our community and we now have people who’ve been approved for housing subsidies and simply cannot find a place to live,” Kendrick said in the release Friday.