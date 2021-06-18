BRATTLEBORO — Groundworks Collaborative plans to open its new drop-in center in downtown Brattleboro July 1.
The 54 South Main St. facility has showers, laundry machines, a food pantry and spaces where guests can meet with housing case managers as well as health care professionals, according to Groundworks Executive Director Josh Davis. It also includes a 24-hour shelter with 34 beds that will open in September, he said.
Groundworks plans to open its drop-in center, which has been under construction for more than a year, to coincide with new eligibility restrictions on Vermont’s emergency housing program, Davis said. The nonprofit said earlier this month that will hike demand for shelter beds.
That program, which state officials expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic to help prevent viral spread, has offered subsidized motel rooms to unsheltered people. As many as 2,600 people were housed through that program at its peak enrollment, according to Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith, who said this week that it now shelters close to 2,300 people.
As of July 1, however, Vermont won’t enroll people in the emergency housing program if shelter beds are also available, unless the applicant has safety concerns related to domestic violence. (The state has spent roughly $5 million per month to run the expanded program, which is close to its pre-pandemic annual budget, Groundworks said in a news release.)
The organization estimates that 30 to 40 people living in motels in the Brattleboro area could lose that shelter under the new rules, which also restrict eligibility in the state’s housing program to people of low income and those in certain emergency situations, according to Davis.
“Without this, we have folks who literally have no place to go,” he said Thursday.
In case some of them have no option but to camp in July, Groundworks has been purchasing and collecting donated tents, tarps and sleeping bags, the organization said in its news release.
Davis said Groundworks is also helping people who may be eligible for an additional 84 days of emergency housing to request extensions. Under the new rules, families with children and people with a significant disability are eligible for a temporary extension.
Even if those requests are approved, however, Davis said the Brattleboro nonprofit’s new overnight shelter — which was previously in a dormitory at the Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development — will soon be critically needed.
“We are seeing a number of people that are going to fit that criteria but will lose that shelter in 84 days,” he said. “... Ultimately, our mission is to get people back into housing.”
The new South Main Street facility is next to Groundworks’ former drop-in center, where the organization had provided information about housing support and food resources since it was founded in a 2015 merger of the Brattleboro Area Drop In Center and Morningside Shelter. Groundworks is demolishing that building and plans to create new offices for case managers on the site, according to Davis.
Praising state officials for having previously relaxed eligibility for the emergency housing program, he said the new restrictions will reveal significant issues of housing instability caused by the pandemic.
“On July 1, we’re going to see that in a much more visible way.”