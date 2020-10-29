Keene City Councilor Mitchell Greenwald has endorsed N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn for re-election and Cinde Warmington for the N.H. Executive Council.
Kahn, D-Keene, formerly served on the Keene City Council and is seeking another term in N.H. Senate District 10 against a challenge by Swanzey Republican Daniel LeClair.
The district covers Alstead, Chesterfield, Gilsum, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Marlborough, Nelson, Roxbury, Sullivan, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
“I have never observed a more conscientious, energetic, and creative public servant,” Greenwald said of Kahn in a letter to the editor he sent to The Sentinel. “New Hampshire is exceptionally fortunate to have him as a Senator. Having reviewed the many bills he has proposed, the dedication and value he has brought our community and our state is insurmountable.”
As for Warmington, Greenwald said the Concord Democrat’s “skills, philosophy and dedication will be a significant asset to the Council.”
Warmington is running for the District 2 seat in Tuesday’s election against Jim Beard, a Republican from Lempster.
District 2 includes the area communities of Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Chesterfield, Dublin, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.