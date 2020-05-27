GREENFIELD — Four employees of Crotched Mountain, a center serving people with disabilities, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks, the organization said in a statement.
“All exposure was traced to community transmission and not from the Greenfield campus,” the statement, which a spokesman sent to The Sentinel on Wednesday, said. “There are no residents, students or adults, that have tested positive. The campus remains healthy and we have not seen any [new] outbreaks.”
Crotched Mountain experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 in late March, when at least three residents and 11 staff members tested positive, according to the facility and state health officials. One of those residents, a man in his 40s with underlying health issues, died.
That outbreak was contained, and weeks ago the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services determined it was no longer active.
Crotched Mountain offers residential programs for adults with disabilities, as well as a day and residential school for students from kindergarten into early adulthood.
The facility said in its statement that employees who test positive stay home until cleared by state health authorities, and “enhanced protocols” such as tighter restrictions and additional protective gear are implemented for any potentially affected programs.
“Crotched Mountain remains indebted to its professional and compassionate staff who have worked so hard to combat COVID19 and help minimize its impact on our campus,” the statement said. “We remain in regular communication with state health authorities throughout.”
A spokesman, David Johnson, did not answer a set of more detailed questions.
Long-term care facilities around the state have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, accounting for about a quarter of cases and three-quarters of COVID-19 deaths, according to the latest state data, which runs through May 18.
Crotched Mountain is the only Monadnock Region facility to date that the state has identified as having had an outbreak.
The state health department is aware of the latest cases among Crotched Mountain employees and is working with the organization, a spokesperson with the state's COVID-19 public information center told The Sentinel.
"The staff members work in separate facilities there and there have not been any cases diagnosed among residents or clients, so there does not appear to be community-based transmission among staff or residents," the spokesperson wrote in an unsigned email Wednesday evening. "However, out of an abundance of caution, the DHHS medical volunteer corps is reaching out to Crotched Mountain to schedule mobile testing of staff and residents."
This article has been updated to include a comment from the state.