Operating budget: The warrant proposes a total of $2,206,536 to support the operation of town departments, split across eight warrant articles. It’s up $24,336, or about 1.1 percent, from the budget approved last year.
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Also on the warrant: $125,000 for road paving and reconstruction; $50,000 for repairing and maintaining gravel roads; entering a lease-to-purchase agreement for a six-wheel dump truck for a total amount of $205,072, with a down payment this year of $50,000; a property-tax exemption for seniors. A ballot measure would revise the town ordinance dealing with open-space developments.
Contested races: Incumbent Bruce Dodge and Andra Hall are running for a three-year term as library trustee. Sheila E. Nichols and incumbent Ellen M. Sanford are running for a six-year term as supervisor of the checklist.
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Greenfield meetinghouse
Meeting: Saturday, March 14, at 9 a.m., Greenfield meetinghouse