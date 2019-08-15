GREENFIELD — The Hillsborough County Democrats will host several presidential hopefuls Sunday in Greenfield at the group’s annual picnic.
The group covers communities in Hillsborough County aside from the cities of Manchester and Nashua. The picnic will be held at Oak Park on Forest Road from “noon to 4-ish,” according to the event page.
Democratic presidential candidates who have announced they plan to attend include former U.S. congressman John Delaney of Maryland, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro of Texas, and U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Michael Bennet of Colorado.
Last year, Michael Avenatti — the attorney who formerly represented adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her legal battles with President Donald J. Trump — spoke at the event, furthering speculation about a possible White House run. Now facing extensive legal charges from embezzlement to fraud, Avenatti has ruled out a bid.
Admission to this weekend’s picnic is $20 for adults and free for children, according to the Hillsborough County Democrats. Online sign-up is available at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/hcdc2019picnic.