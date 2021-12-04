The Keene Sentinel recently welcomed veteran journalist Rick Green as Statehouse reporter, a newly created position supported by community contributions.
“This new position is a direct result of supporters of local journalism and the contributions 300 of them made to our News for the Future campaign,” said Terrence Williams, president and COO at The Sentinel. “More than $38,000 was raised during that campaign, which is being combined with our own funding, to pay for this position and support of it. I think of this as a true community partnership.”
From a reporting base in Concord, Green will write about the N.H. Legislature with a focus on area lawmakers, and statewide issues with an eye on how they affect the Monadnock Region.
Prior to joining The Sentinel’s team this past Monday, Green worked as a freelance reporter and editor, and previously was a reporter for The Laconia Daily Sun, Capitol bureau chief and local editor for The Oklahoman and a news editor for The Associated Press. He holds a bachelor of arts in journalism from Humboldt State University in California.