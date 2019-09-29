The 42nd Annual Clarence DeMar Marathon featured two returning champs and two newcomers among its list of winners Sunday.
Local runner and Keene State College alum Thomas Paquette won his fourth DeMar half marathon, crossing the finish line on Appian Way at his alma mater in one hour, 12 minutes and 26 seconds — just two seconds shy of his winning mark in 2017, his most recent victory. Paquette also won the inaugural half marathon race in 2014, and the follow-up in 2015.
Neal Graves of Stowe, Vt., returned to the winners’ circle in the full marathon, finishing in 2:35.41, more than 3 seconds faster than his previous DeMar win in 2016. He finished as the runner-up in 2017.
Katrina Morrissey, of East Longmeadow, Mass., won the women’s full marathon in her first DeMar, finishing in 2:47.21 — good for third overall. Melissa Hine, of South Hadley, Mass., also ran her first DeMar and won the women’s half marathon in 1:28:34.