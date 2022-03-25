Even half a world away, Monadnock Region residents are finding ways to help Ukraine, with grassroots efforts to support refugees from the Russian invasion taking hold in Jaffrey and Peterborough.
Through a pair of local donation drives, area residents have given clothes, medical supplies, hygiene items and non-perishable foods to be shipped overseas to Ukrainians who have fled to Poland, as well as those who are still in their besieged home country.
The Russian military invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has left countless civilians and servicemembers dead, cities destroyed, and has pushed millions to flee the country, according to media reports.
Marc Tieger is one of the Jaffrey residents helping organize aid. He said the effort began when he was approached by long-time town residents Diane Hoffman and Judy Ouellette to help organize a donation drive in partnership with NuDay, a New Hampshire-based humanitarian nonprofit that started in 2013.
NuDay, which has also organized support for civilians in Syria and Lebanon, is built on a mission to provide emergency relief to women and children who are victims of conflict. According to its website, the group's approach is to improve sustainable income, access to basic needs and community infrastructure. In addition to New Hampshire, NuDay has donation collection points stretching across New England.
When approached with the proposal to help out, Tieger said he didn't hesitate. He emphasized that he doesn’t think there’s anything noble about what he’s been doing, but that he’s just doing what he believes people should do.
“I never thought about not accepting,” Tieger said. “It shouldn’t be an option, it’s something we have to do. I’m just a person like anyone else.”
Tieger, who is Jewish, said he’s always lived by the principle of Tikkun Olam, a concept in Judaism that translates to “repair the world.”
“I’ve tried to follow that all my life,” he said. “And now we have to help the people in Ukraine.”
Tieger and the other volunteers in Jaffrey began collecting donations on March 16 and wrapped up on Thursday. The drive operated out of an empty storefront in Monadnock Plaza, which he said was provided to them by Atlas PyroVision, a fireworks company that has also donated to the cause. Tieger added that the support has been overwhelming, with donors coming from places including Jaffrey, Keene and even Massachusetts.
Donated items include clothes, women’s necessities, crutches, car seats, boots, first-aid kits, diapers and more.
“Anything people have and can give helps out,” Tieger said.
While the Jaffrey volunteers were not collecting food, All Saints Episcopal Church in Peterborough partnered with the Peterborough food pantry to collect non-perishable canned goods to send to Ukrainians. Cindy Naudascher, a parishioner and chair of the church's outreach ministry, said the group of about 10 volunteers began collecting donations last Sunday and finished Wednesday.
Naudascher, a Dublin resident, added that many in the church community are concerned for Ukrainian refugees and felt helpless.
“There’s such a need,” Naudascher said. “We’re trying to fill it in every way we can, including prayers for the people living such traumatic lives right now.”
Like the Jaffrey group, the church is also collaborating with NuDay, which Naudascher said has helped them in the past. During the pandemic, in September 2020, members of the parish liquidated the inventory of a consignment shop associated with the church. NuDay helped collect the clothes and sent them overseas to Lebanon.
“It’s wonderful,” Naudascher said of this latest donation drive. “It’s been a real team effort.”
Donations from Jaffrey and Peterborough were taken by truck and loaded into a shipping container at NuDay’s base in Derry on Friday to be taken Boston. In an email to The Sentinel, NuDay founder and CEO Nadia Alawa said cargo containers will ship out from Boston and New York, and reach Poland after about three to four weeks, where they will go through customs.
“The aid will get distributed partially in Poland and partially in Ukraine, depending on the current need and safety situation,” Alawa said.
She added that each shipping container has enough supplies to reach 7,000 to 10,000 civilians in need. Although NuDay’s focus is on women and children, she said they will also be able to reach the elderly and others with special needs. NuDay recently loaded and shipped two containers to Ukraine.
“With the onslaught of the horrific humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Ukraine, NuDay was ready to share our hard-earned experience and expertise in sorting and packing donations for shipping containers and gathering volunteers to help as well as get local communities involved,” Alawa said via email.
Although the local groups are no longer accepting donations of supplies, Naudascher said those who wish to help can still donate on NuDay’s website, www.nudaysyria.org. Additional information about the nonprofit is available at the N.H. Secretary of State’s website and at www.guidestar.org.
Tieger said that donating even a little bit is the least people can do.
“In this country we have so much,” Tieger said. “Sometimes we don’t think how much we have; when something like this occurs, we should realize what we have. We should never take freedom for granted.”