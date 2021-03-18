BRATTLEBORO — Samirah Evans was busy in early 2020. The Brattleboro-based jazz and blues vocalist, who moved to the area from New Orleans after losing everything in Hurricane Katrina, said she performed a number of times that February.
Evans’ show on March 1 of the same year wound up being her last for a while, as music venues locally and nationwide canceled live performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We managed to get through all of those gigs before everything closed down,” she said last week. “That was fortunate.”
Although Evans has performed at some virtual concerts since then — including Arts Unite Windham, a show organized by the Putney, Vt. nonprofit Next Stage Arts last August — the past year has largely been filled with financial challenges, she said.
But she and another Brattleboro musician, John Hughes, recently got a boost, each receiving $1,000 grants from the New England Musicians Relief Fund, an initiative created during the pandemic to support musical artists in the region.
A group of Boston-area musicians, union leaders and music supporters launched the program last year to help musicians “weather financial difficulties” with direct cash aid, according to a Feb. 3 press release from the organization.
More than 2,000 freelance musicians in New England make a living playing live music, many of whom lost income and, as gig workers, do not have stable benefits, the release stated. NEMRF President Gabriel Rice, who is also a board member at the Boston Musicians’ Association labor union, said in the release that the relief is intended to help recipients afford everyday expenses, like rent and food, while most live shows remain on pause.
“We want to help bridge the gap until musicians can get back to work,” he said.
Evans said she still had an income last spring, thanks to her job teaching voice students at Williams College in Williamstown, Mass. With summer and fall music gigs canceled, however, she filed for unemployment benefits.
“I knew that I wasn’t going to have anything after that because of the way the virus was escalating,” she said. “… The rest of my year was going to look pretty grim.”
The NEMRF assistance, which Evans received in January, is one of several grants that she said have helped support local artists. (She also pointed to funding from the nonprofit Vermont Arts Council and outreach by the Clemmons Family Farm, a Charlotte, Vt. organization that Evans said helped identify available relief, as particularly impactful.)
“If it wasn’t for these various grants and unemployment, it would’ve been really difficult for me to maintain my bills,” she said.
Evans said she was more fortunate than some musicians because her husband, Chris Lenois, kept his position as a college administrator. Her peers without steady income may be “struggling to even eat, let alone take care of all their bills,” she explained.
Hughes, who plays percussion and a West African stringed instrument called the kora, said he used the NEMRF grant to help cover basic household essentials, like toilet paper and food.
A resident of the Brattleboro area for about 30 years, Hughes said his gigs completely dried up last spring due to the pandemic. The dance classes he was instructing at Marlboro College in Marlboro, Vt., and drumming lessons he was teaching in several locations stopped as well.
Hughes filed for unemployment benefits, which he continues to receive because performances have not yet resumed.
“I would have been on the street” without that aid, he said recently. “I would have lost my home, my studio, everything.”
A fellow Brattleboro artist told Hughes about NEMRF, he said. He applied and got the $1,000 grant in late December.
“It’s amazing that things like that are available,” he said. “… When people, like me, are entirely dependent on unemployment — which is just barely, or not, enough to pay monthly bills — something like that can totally mean the difference between keeping your head above water or going under.”
NEMRF data indicate that Evans and Hughes are not alone.
The organization had distributed nearly $500,000 to 380 local musicians as of late last week, according to spokesman Joe Chambers. He said NEMRF planned to send aid to at least 20 more people this week and continues to accept applications on its website, www.NEMRF.org.
“When things shut down last March, we never imagined that one year later, venues would still be closed, musicians would still be out of work and that we’d have no idea when live music might return,” Rice, NEMRF’s president, said in the Feb. 3 release.
But there may be light at the end of the tunnel, according to Evans and Hughes.
Websites that Hughes uses to connect with event hosts searching for musical guests sent him multiple automated leads last week after showing very few, if any, opportunities since last spring. (Hughes said he received at least a couple leads from the sites each day before the pandemic.) He didn’t expect to get hired from the new leads but sees them as a sign that live performances may be coming back.
Evans said she hopes rising vaccination rates and warmer weather, when people can gather outdoors at lower risk of spreading COVID-19, will encourage that trend. She expressed gratitude for initiatives like NEMRF that, until live shows resume fully, are “working hard to make sure that musicians are taken care of.”
“We’re such a fabric of life,” she said. “Music moves people in all sorts of ways, and the world needs music.”