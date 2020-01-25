The New Hampshire Youth Movement has endorsed U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for president, the Sanders campaign announced.
“We are proud to have the support of the New Hampshire Youth Movement as we fight to ensure everyone has access to education without crushing debt, quality healthcare under Medicare for All, and the promise of a future where climate change is addressed not ignored,” Shannon Jackson, Bernie 2020 New Hampshire state director, said in a news release.
Based in Dover, the New Hampshire Youth Movement aims to build a network of young voters mobilized behind a four-part platform, according to its website: prosperity, equity, democracy and safety.