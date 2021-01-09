State health officials Friday announced 19 more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 981 more positive tests for the viral disease.
The newly reported deaths all involved people 60 or older and included four Belknap County women, a Belknap County man, four Hillsborough County women and four Hillsborough County men, two Merrimack County women, one Merrimack County man and three women from Rockingham County.
The positives announced Friday stretch back more than a week but don’t include test results that were still being processed. Among them were 57 from Cheshire County, 37 from Sullivan County, 162 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 56 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, 50,152 people have tested positive for COVID-19, of whom 42,495 have recovered, according to the latest statistics from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. A total of 6,811 people are known to have active infections whereas the deaths of 846 people have been attributed to COVID-19.
Among the current cases are 237 from Cheshire County, 163 from Sullivan County, 1,242 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 322 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
A total of 297 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19 as of Friday morning.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 5.4 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.