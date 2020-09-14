WEST SWANZEY — The town is holding a grand reopening event Sunday for the newly renovated Whitcomb Hall.
From noon to 6 p.m., visitors can take a “one-way, safe-distanced tour” led by masked volunteers, view a slideshow and then stop by a tent for light refreshments, according to an announcement from the town.
Built in 1916, Whitcomb Hall at 17 Main St. was shut down in 1988 because of building-code issues. The renovated first floor reopened in 2016 for the structure’s 100th anniversary, and various events have been held there since.
The refurbished second floor, which includes a performance space, is now opening for the first time.
The renovations to the hall in recent years have been supported by a combination of donations, grants and town funds.