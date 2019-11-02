A Marlborough man arrested in September on drug charges has been indicted in a separate case alleging he defrauded a bank of more than $1,500.
A Cheshire County grand jury on Monday indicted Ronald J. Karvosky Jr., 42, on a felony charge of theft by deception.
The indictment alleges that between March 20 and June 17 of this year, Karvosky used a fraudulent credit card to obtain cash advances from the Savings Bank of Walpole in Keene.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but a means of charging someone with a crime.
Karvosky and another man, Roland L. Farnsworth III, were arrested Sept. 14 in Keene following an investigation into suspected drug trafficking, Keene police said in a news release at the time.
Federal prosecutors later took over the case. Last month, a federal grand jury in Concord charged the two men with conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl.
The new Cheshire County indictment does not indicate whether the theft allegation against Karvosky is related to the drug-trafficking investigation.