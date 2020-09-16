A Cheshire County grand jury recently indicted several area men on charges of sexual assault, according to court records.
They are among the dozens of defendants charged by the county grand jury, which convened recently for the first time in six months. The grand jury — a body of citizens that decides whether to issue charges in felony cases after hearing from prosecutors — typically meets once a month, but had been suspended due to COVID-19, leading to a large backlog of cases.
The newly indicted cases include the following:
Steven J. Baraby, 39, of Hinsdale was charged with 13 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and four counts of felonious sexual assault alleging he sexually abused three underage girls in Cheshire County.
The charges allege multiple sexual assaults against two of the girls, one of whom was under 13, for some of that time.
The assaults are alleged to have happened between 2012 and 2019. The indictments give multi-year ranges rather than specific dates.
Baraby was arrested in January, according to Hinsdale police. He has been housed at the Cheshire County jail since.
John J. Connolly Jr., 35, of Hinsdale is charged with three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one count of felonious sexual assault. The charges allege he molested a girl younger than 13 at least twice at some point between 2014 and 2018 in Hinsdale.
Connolly has been held at the jail since May.
Noah A. Rosenzweig, 24, whose address is listed as the Cheshire County jail, is charged with three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one count of felonious sexual assault. The charges allege that earlier this year in Alstead he sexually assaulted a boy under 16 while the boy was sleeping.
Rosenzweig has been held at the jail since June.
Donald Lacourse, 53, of Keene is charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault. Prosecutors allege that in Cheshire County in June he touched the genitals of a woman who did not consent.
Christopher M. Burns, 26, of Keene is charged with felonious sexual assault. The charge alleges he sexually assaulted a girl under 16 sometime between last October and May in Cheshire County. He has been held at the jail since May.