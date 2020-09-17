After a six-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Cheshire County grand jury recently indicted multiple people on assault, threatening or related charges.
Those are among the dozens of people charged by the grand jury — a body of citizens that decides whether to issue charges in felony cases — in a two-day sitting on Aug. 31 and Sept 1.
Robert H. Pond, 41, of Swanzey is charged with second-degree assault, a felony, as well as two misdemeanor charges of domestic violence. The charges allege he choked an intimate partner and pushed her in Swanzey in July.
Jarrett R. Patch, 20, whose address is listed as the Cheshire County jail, is charged with second-degree assault. The indictment alleges he struck a family member on the head multiple times, causing a brain bleed. The assault is alleged to have taken place in Troy in February.
Richard J. Drapeau Jr., 53, of Jaffrey, is charged with second-degree assault, in addition to misdemeanor domestic violence. The charges allege he struck an intimate partner in the head or face, causing an orbital fracture and laceration, in Jaffrey in March.
Dale A. Johnson, 25, of Keene, is charged with second-degree assault and reckless conduct. The charges allege he choked an intimate partner in May 2019 and, later that year, endangered the partner and another person by jerking the steering wheel of a vehicle toward the opposite lane and trying to push down on the accelerator while the partner was driving.
Zacharie Hart, 25, of Springfield, Vt., faces charges of reckless conduct and criminal threatening alleging he pointed a gun at someone in Walpole in March and also fired it in that person’s proximity. The person is identified as J.B. in the indictments.
Deryck D’Addario, 29, of Keene, is charged with criminal threatening. Prosecutors allege that in Stoddard in April, he approached someone — identified in the indictment as B.P. — and raised a shovel in the air, as if to strike B.P.
Tylor A. Coderre, 29, of Rindge, is charged with reckless conduct. The indictment alleges Coderre fired a gun in his Rindge apartment in December and the bullet traveled in the direction of an occupied apartment above him.
Richard J. Ford, 28, of Claremont, is charged with reckless conduct. The charge alleges he waved a loaded gun around in Swanzey in June, endangering an intimate partner.