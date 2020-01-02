For the second time in less than a month, Keene police are investigating graffiti on downtown businesses.
The first incident, which occurred the week of Dec. 9, is thought to be linked to this set of tagging, according to Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney.
He said the Royal Spice restaurant, on Winter Street, and Comic Boom! and Frank’s Barber Shop, both on West Street, were marked this round, reported Wednesday.
“It’s the same type of words and same kind of font as before,” Tenney said Thursday morning.
The previous occurrence involved multiple local businesses.
Keene police have leads on a suspect, Tenney said, but anyone with more information is encouraged to call the department at 357-9815.