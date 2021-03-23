Jaffrey-Rindge high-school students, along with some middle-schoolers, are switching to remote learning immediately due to a recent COVID-19 case, the school district announced Tuesday.
In a post on the district's website, Superintendent Reuben Duncan said an individual tested positive for the viral disease and was last in the building Friday. All those who had close contact with the individual have been asked to quarantine, he said.
Eighth through 12th grade students are expected to stay remote until Monday, according to Duncan. Additionally, Conant High School's learning pods will not take place Wednesday.
Students in the 6th and 7th grades are not impacted by this decision, Duncan said, and will continue with in-person learning.