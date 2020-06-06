New Hampshire’s governor is encouraging state residents to get tested for COVID-19, even if they have no symptoms.
Having expanded its testing resources, the state now has the capacity to test more people. And more widespread testing can help prevent people from unwittingly spreading the disease to family, friends and coworkers, Gov. Chris Sununu said Friday during a news conference.
“We really want to encourage folks, even if you don’t have any symptoms at all, to go get that test. Find out,” he said. “There’s just a lot of asymptomatic spread that has been identified not just here in New Hampshire, but across the country.”
There have been reports of people spreading COVID-19 before they get symptoms or without ever displaying symptoms at all, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
N.H. Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the state’s testing sites are seeing steady but not overwhelming numbers of Granite Staters. People should be able to make same-day appointments, she said.
Test appointments can be made by visiting nh.gov/covid19. One of the testing sites is on Krif Road in Keene.
Also on Friday, state health officials announced that 80 more Granite Staters have tested positive for COVID-19 and five more have died.
All were Hillsborough County residents who were 60 years of age or older. Four of the five deaths were associated with long-term care facilities, Shibinette said.
Multiple nursing homes in that county are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
None of the new cases were known to live in Cheshire or Sullivan counties, though the county of residence for one person is still being determined. Sixteen were in Hillsborough County outside of Nashua and Manchester.
As of Friday morning, state health officials were aware of 1,428 people considered to be actively infected with the novel coronavirus, 89 of whom were hospitalized. That’s down from a peak of almost 2,300 on May 20, according to data from the state health department.
A total of 4,953 people have tested positive to date and 278 have died.