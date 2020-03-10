Gov. Chris Sununu has signed legislation sponsored by a Keene senator that will enable New Hampshire school districts to continue receiving reimbursement for health services rendered to students under the Medicaid to Schools program.
In doing so, the new law will ease a burden that could have been shifted to local taxpayers.
Senate Bill 684 was signed Monday and went into effect immediately.
“With the stroke of a pen, we have ensured that students are still able to receive the critical health-care services they need,” Sununu said in a prepared statement issued by his office. “I appreciate the hard work and bipartisan nature surrounding this process, and this bill will help New Hampshire get back on track and ensure critical services to our students while allowing schools to recoup their lost funds.”
Under the Medicaid to Schools program, schools can receive federal funding to offset the costs of providing Medicaid-covered services to students eligible for the program. Schools must provide the services under federal law, so losing reimbursements would have likely resulted in higher local property taxes.
The funding came into question after state officials discovered last summer that New Hampshire schools were not in compliance with new federal rules regulating the program’s operation. This included a requirement that health-care professionals be licensed through their respective health-care boards, rather than through the N.H. Department of Education alone.
Sponsored by Sen. Jay Kahn, a Keene Democrat, SB 684 allows those professionals to expedite the board-licensing process so the schools they work at won’t be denied reimbursement for their services. It also empowers the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services to define services in a way that would maximize the availability of federal financial assistance.
“The streamlined passage of this bill was critical in ensuring our schools are able to continue providing crucial medically related services including psychological counseling, mental health counseling, speech language pathology, and other specialized care to our students,” Kahn said Monday in an emailed statement.
“I applaud my colleagues in the Legislature, the professional boards and state agencies for their quick work and dedication to giving local school districts and professionals clear direction on reimbursement within this fiscal year.”
Deputy Education Commissioner Christine Brennan lauded the bill for ensuring that schools are able to provide their students with a complete set of services through the Medicaid program.
Brennan said the bill resulted from a collaborative effort of the governor, lawmakers, teachers, health-care providers and advocates.
“This bill will allow greater cooperation across state departments to help local school districts qualify for federal Medicaid funds,” Brennan said in the release from Sununu’s office. “By breaking down bureaucratic silos, we can help schools deliver vital health care services.”