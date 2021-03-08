LANGDON — Mary Lou Huffling has always prioritized community service.
The co-founder and director of the Fall Mountain Food Shelf, Huffling has been volunteering there for 40 years to provide food to her fellow residents. And recently, her dedication to helping others was recognized by Gov. Chris Sununu.
“Her efforts have ensured that families have had steady access to nutritious and filling foods for forty years, and she does this all with kindness, compassion, and selflessness,” the governor’s citation reads.
N.H. Rep. Judy Aron, R-Acworth, had reached out to Sununu about Huffling after she realized how long she’d been serving the community. She presented the citation and greeting to Huffling at the food shelf in Langdon on Saturday.
“I believe that it is really important that angels in our communities, like Mary Lou, be recognized,” Aron said in an email, “because all too often we take these amazing souls for granted.”
Huffling, who didn’t know about the citation until Aron arrived this weekend, said she was humbled by Sununu’s acknowledgement.
“It was exciting,” the Alstead resident said. “I was so touched that Judy went to the governor.”
Serving residents of Cheshire and Sullivan counties, Fall Mountain Food Shelf operates three meal programs: Fall Mountain Friendly Meals, which provides local residents with a sit-down, home-cooked meal at the Alstead Fire Station; the Fall Mountain Food Shelf, which operates two food pantries, in Langdon and Charlestown; and Meals on Wheels food delivery to seniors.
A retired special-education teacher for preschoolers, Huffling started the nonprofit with two friends, Helen Bascom and Mary Lou Pelton (both of whom have since died), after noticing the lack of food services in the region.
“There were a lot of people in need of food, and in those days, if you wanted help from the town — because that was the only place you could go to get help with food — they would have to go to the selectboard and ask for food,” Huffling said. “It was pretty humiliating for people to have to do that, and they’d rather go without food than do that.”
Over the years, its main location has shifted from the entryway of Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services in Charlestown to an Alstead church to the inside of Bascom’s home to its own location on Route 12A in Langdon.
“It’s been such an awesome experience because so many people over the years have volunteered their time, and their love, to keep the food shelf,” Huffling said. “We don’t get any state or federal money, so all these years, the local towns have supported us. ... They always come through because they don’t want people going hungry.”