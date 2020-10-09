Marilyn Huston has received Gov. Chris Sununu’s endorsement in her run for N.H. House, the Keene resident announced in a news release.
In a prepared statement, Sununu, a Republican from Newfields, called himself an “enthusiastic supporter” of Huston’s candidacy.
“She will bring the same energy and commitment to the State House that she has for many years in volunteer service to the community, and she will always put people first,” he said. “Marilyn Huston is the best choice for State Representative, and she has earned your vote.”
Huston, a Republican, is running for the single seat in Cheshire County House District 5, which covers Keene’s Ward 2. Also on the Nov. 3 ballot is incumbent Rep. John Bordenet, a Democrat.
Huston is chair of the Cheshire County Republican Committee.