On the same day restaurants were allowed to resume outdoor service, Gov. Chris Sununu announced other areas where the state will permit further flexibility, effective immediately.
Outdoor recreational operations, such as bike or kayak rentals, small fishing charters, driving and shooting ranges and equestrian facilities will be able to get back to work, Sununu said in a news conference Monday.
In addition, while child-care centers weren’t forced to close, the state has now provided guidelines to help those that did reopen safely.
“As more and more businesses open, we have to ensure there is [an] adequate number of child-care facilities across the state,” Sununu said. He added that 200 to 250 child-care facilities across New Hampshire opted to stay open during the state of emergency he issued in March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The state of emergency remains in effect, even as restrictions are eased.
State Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan said the new guidelines offer a road map for how these centers should proceed.
Guidance includes staggering drop-off times, temperature screenings and minimizing the number of children in a room at once. The full list of guidelines can be found online.
Sununu also announced that outdoor attractions, including those mentioned above, as well as miniature golf and paintball, would be able to reopen right away. They will be permitted to operate so long as they can limit the size of groups to no more than 10 people.
He emphasized that this does not include amusement parks, citing the likelihood of large numbers of people crowding together at this type of facility.
The state has released guidance documents for general outdoor and natural attractions and a separate set of guidelines for equestrian facilities.
Monday’s announcement follows the easing of restrictions on a number of other sectors of New Hampshire’s economy after the governor issued his stay-home order in late March. In addition to outdoor dining at restaurants, retail stores, salons and barbershops, golf courses, hospitals and campgrounds have all been allowed to begin reopening under certain guidelines.
Links to all guidance related to the governor’s stay-at-home order can be found online at www.covidguidance.nh.gov.