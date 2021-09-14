The Monadnock Region is a key step closer to federal funds that would help municipalities recover from one of this summer’s major storms.
In a letter, Gov. Chris Sununu has requested that President Joe Biden issue a major disaster declaration, which would help communities that saw damage from the July 17-19 storm to make repairs and restore infrastructure.
The slow-moving storm passed through the Monadnock Region during what was already an unusually wet July. The rain damaged roads, inundated rivers and flooded basements. Less than two weeks later, a second severe storm hit Southwestern New Hampshire.
Sununu’s request for a disaster declaration does not take into account costs from the July 30-31 storm, however, which severely damaged communities in southern Sullivan County and northern Cheshire County. As of last week, damage assessments for that storm were still underway after being delayed by Tropical Depression Henri, according to N.H. Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Management spokeswoman Vanessa Palange.
At the division’s request, 14 communities in Cheshire County and four in Hillsborough County conducted damage assessments from the first storm throughout August and into early September.
The total damages in Cheshire County, as verified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, came to $2,064,752. FEMA verified $229,783 in damages in Hillsborough County, bringing the state’s total to $2,294,535. This surpasses the $2,040,529 threshold required for a disaster declaration.
“It is important to note that Cheshire County alone met the entire state indicator threshold to request a Major Disaster declaration for New Hampshire, a fact that highlights the profound impact that this event has had on the communities that received damages during this flood,” the letter says.
The letter requests aid from FEMA’s Public Assistance Program for Cheshire County and a statewide designation for Hazard Mitigation Grant Program assistance. Hillsborough County did not meet the monetary threshold required to be eligible for the public assistance program, according to Fallon Reed, chief of the Preparedness, Mitigation and Recovery Section of the N.H. Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Management.
A little over 96 percent of Cheshire County’s FEMA-verified damages are road and bridge related, and slightly over 2 percent stem from damaged buildings, equipment and public utilities. Just under 2 percent account for the cost of emergency protective measures, which include actions taken to save lives and protect public health and safety.
Municipalities across the county that were negatively impacted by the storm would be eligible to apply for public assistance funds, not just the 14 communities where damage assessments were conducted, according to Reed.
In Cheshire County, preliminary damage assessments were conducted in Alstead, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Richmond, Rindge, Roxbury, Swanzey, Troy and Winchester.
Sununu’s letter, dated Sept. 10 and announced by the governor’s office Monday, also describes some of the specific damages communities sustained from the storm.
In Keene — where dozens of residential basements flooded and a massive sinkhole opened up on Roxbury Street — FEMA-verified damages came to $359,736, which equals 8 percent of the city’s $4.6 million public works budget, according to the letter.
In Winchester, a field on Duso Road that had been prepped for a solar installation — which will power the town’s wastewater treatment plant — was inundated with flood waters, significantly setting the project back. (Work will resume in mid-October and should be completed before winter, according to Town Administrator Karey Miner.) The basement of the town’s Conant Public Library also experienced flooding, ruining several antique books, according to the governor.
The storm dumped nearly 7 inches of rain on Jaffrey, damaging 15 roads and resulting in $617,682 in FEMA-verified damages.
But actual repair costs will likely be much higher than the reported damages as infrastructure will be upgraded in the repair process to meet construction codes, according to the letter. Jaffrey’s full repairs are anticipated to be more than $1 million, Sununu wrote.
The N.H. Department of Transportation, which is experiencing a “significant” labor shortage, has also been struggling to cope with the natural disaster’s devastation, the letter says. The storm damaged five state-owned roads and three rail trails, creating more work for an agency that is already strained and busy with winter-preparation projects.
A major disaster declaration would allow local governments to apply to FEMA’s Public Assistance Program and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, according to Palange.
The Public Assistance Program “provides supplemental Federal assistance to States, local governments, and eligible private nonprofits to return an area impacted by a disaster to its pre-disaster condition and function,” Palange wrote in a recent email to The Sentinel.
The PA funds can be used for post-disaster initiatives, including restoration of damaged structures or clearing debris, she added.
“The cost of eligible work is typically a shared cost,” Palange said. “The Federal share of assistance is generally not less than 75% of the eligible cost for emergency and permanent work.”
Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds are used for long-term mitigation projects. The goal of this grant is to help communities rebuild and restore in ways that can reduce loss of life or property in future disasters, Palange said, adding that HMGP allocations are between 7.5 percent and 15 percent of the federal assistance granted for disaster recovery. Any municipality with an active Local Hazard Mitigation Plan at the time of the application’s deadline would be eligible to apply for HMGP funds.