Gov. Chris Sununu has announced new measures in the wake of the shutdowns for coronavirus.
* Electric, gas, water, telephone, Internet and fuel service providers cannot disconnect or discontinue service to customers for non-payment
* Landlords cannot start eviction proceedings for people unable to pay. Foreclosure actions will also be prohibited.
* People who are unable to work or have reduced hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic; people who are told to or need to self-quarantine; people who need to care for a child because of school or day care closures; and self-employed people who are unable to operate their business due to any of those factors will have immediate access to unemployment benefits
To file for unemployment, which needs to be done weekly, go to www.nhes.nh.gov or call 271-7700.