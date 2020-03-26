Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday issued a stay-at-home order, following mounting pleas from some New Hampshire residents,.
Effective 11:59 p.m. Friday, all nonessential businesses must cease "in-person and public-interacting operations in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The order, which will remain in affect until May 4, also urges residents to avoid large gatherings, play dates for children and unnecessary travel, and to continue "healthy social distancing."
"The decisions we've made are tough, but they're consistently moving in step with the escalating COVID-19 crisis here in New Hampshire," Sununu said during a news conference Thursday afternoon. Later, he added, "While the spread of COVID-19 in New Hampshire has not reached the level of other nearby states, we are putting ourselves in a strong position with these proactive measures to slow the spread."
Businesses that are permitted to remain open include grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies, health care facilities including doctor's offices and hospitals, gas stations, banks and credit unions, restaurants for take-out and delivery only and school lunch program deliveries, according to a message Sununu posted on Twitter. During the news conference, Sununu said homeless shelters, pet care facilities, food banks and hardware stores are also considered essential.
Workplaces that have been ordered to stop operations include nonessential retail stores and malls, barbershops, hair salons, tattoo shops, movie theaters, bowling alleys and arcades. Additionally, concerts, sporting events and festivals have been ordered to cancel, and public beaches along the Seacoast will close at the same time the stay-at-home order takes effect.
A spokesman from Sununu's office said a full list describing which types of business are considered essential will be released no later than Friday morning.
Sununu also announced that the state's remote distance learning order, which has temporarily closed all public schools and required instruction to be provided remotely, has been extended until May 4.
In addition, he said his administration has taken steps to ensure that workers deemed essential are able to access childcare so that they can continue to work. He explained that the state is working with the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation to develop "an innovative public-private partnership that will ensure that essential workers have access to childcare in an environment that is safe."