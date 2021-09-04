Gov. Chris Sununu was discharged from the hospital today after being treated for a bleeding ulcer, his press office announced early this afternoon.
Sununu was admitted to Portsmouth Regional Hospital Friday after he exhibited flu-like symptoms. Tests for COVID-19 came back negative.
On Wednesday, Sununu postponed a N.H. Executive Council meeting “out of an abundance of caution” after waking up with symptoms similar to those caused by COVID-19, his office said previously.
The governor, who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, tested negative for the disease Wednesday.
As part of his treatment, Sununu received a blood transfusion while in the hospital.
In a statement released Saturday, Sununu said, “New Hampshire is blessed with amazing health-care staff and generous blood donors.” He noted that he is a blood donor.
Sununu said he and his wife, Valerie, “are grateful for everyone’s prayers and positive outreach.”
The governor’s press office said Sununu was recovering at home. He lives in Newfields.