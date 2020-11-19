Citing rising COVID-19 case totals, Gov. Chris Sununu has issued a statewide mask mandate to start Friday morning.
The new rule will remain in place through Jan. 15 and applies to people over the age of five in public places — inside and outside — where social distancing is difficult, according to a news release from Sununu's office.
The order contains exceptions, including for people with medical issues that prevent them from wearing face coverings, for staff and students in K-12 schools and for people involved in strenuous exercise.
The announcement Thursday afternoon came as the state announced 529 new positive COVID-19 tests, the highest total since the pandemic started.
“With rising cases, substantial statewide community transmission, and an increase in hospitalizations — the data supports enacting a statewide mask mandate,” Sununu said in a prepared statement. “Instituting this commonsense mask mandate today will allow us to keep our economy open and help ensure our health care system has the capacity and workforce it needs in the coming weeks. By wearing a mask, Granite Staters can keep our friends, family, neighbors, and critical workforce members and those they care for safe — without shutting down the economy.”