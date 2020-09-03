On Sept. 8, four Republicans will vie for a chance to be on the ballot in November when Granite Staters select their next U.S. senator.
The GOP candidates in the race are a retired general, two businessmen and a Manchester writer with a legal background. Incumbent Jeanne Shaheen and challengers Tom Alciere and Paul Krautmann are running in the Democratic primary. The winners of both contests will face off in the Nov. 3 general election.
In addition, Justin O’Donnell of Nashua and Thomas Sharpe V of Salem have both filed declarations of intent to run as third-party candidates.
Here’s a look at the Republicans who are running:
Don Bolduc
Bolduc, a 58-year-old resident of Stratham and a native of Laconia, is a retired Army brigadier general who completed 10 tours of duty and spent more than 80 months in combat, 66 of them in Afghanistan, during his 33-year military career. He retired in 2017.
Bolduc said one of his top priorities is to “improve constituent support,” which he said means spending much of his time in New Hampshire rather than Washington, D.C., and talking to Granite Staters about what they want from their representatives.
“The solving of problems doesn’t come from the person you elect, it comes from the people who vote for you and elect you to that office,” Bolduc said. “To me, that’s what constituent support looks like. It looks like dealing with, and solving, real problems in our communities.”
He said his other priorities are looking for ways to shrink the scope of the federal government, which includes getting spending under control, and addressing “safety and security issues” like relaxed immigration laws and “failure to enforce law and order.” He also said he hopes to address human trafficking and domestic violence if elected.
With his military background, veterans issues have also been high on Bolduc’s list of priorities. During a campaign stop at the VFW Post 799 in Keene last month, Bolduc touched on a number of veterans issues, especially mental health. He said tens of thousands of veterans have committed suicide in the last decade.
He also said he would rethink the way the Veterans Administration provides health care. VA hospitals should get out of the primary-care business and be restricted to services directly related to military incidents, such as amputee care or treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, he said, while veterans should be able to go to private health-care centers with a military ID card that authorizes payment.
Bolduc also called for supporting police agencies, which have increasingly come under fire during the last few months amid protests against police brutality. Bolduc, who worked as a part-time officer in Laconia in the 1980s, said New Hampshire police receive high-quality training and have strong leadership, which is what he said holds officers accountable for abuse of power.
When asked about his approach to the COVID-19 crisis, Bolduc said a lot of facts still need to be pinned down about how the virus spreads, the methods for combatting it and how cases are reported. He said he’s spoken to many people who distrust the reporting procedures and the way the virus is being treated.
“That’s what’s causing us not to open schools, that’s what’s causing us not to open businesses and that’s what creating a tremendous amount of hardship for people,” he said. “It’s unfortunate. We can’t let this go on anymore.”
Bryant “Corky” Messner
A native of Altoona, Pa., Messner, 63, now lives in Wolfeboro, where he’s owned a home for 14 years. He graduated from West Point and completed Ranger school before serving in the Army in West Germany during the Cold War. He later opened a law firm and became a real estate investor.
Messner, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, says one of his first priorities would be safely bringing the U.S. economy back online after months of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the key is to get government out of the way and allow businesses to come up with solutions that work for them, while keeping taxes low.
“I have been impressed in visiting many businesses around the state the last few weeks [by] how small business owners recognize the importance of opening up their businesses in a way that their customers feel safe, that their employees feel safe,” Messner said.
He also said it’s important to make health care more affordable. He said transparency within the hospital billing system would help to reduce costs would be one way to do that.
He also commended a series of executive orders Trump issued in July aimed at reducing prescription drug costs, and said he would support measures to make the insurance market more competitive to further drive down costs.
On the opioid crisis, Messner said the country needs to stem the flow of illegal drugs over its borders while putting more resources into treatment.
Referring to the recent unrest over racial justice and policing, Messner said it’s important to hold open conversation about racism in which everyone has a seat at the table. He said he often feels that some voices are left out, pointing to what he felt was a reasonable police reform bill from Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., which Senate Democrats blocked.
Messner also said there are many people in Black communities who don’t want a lesser police presence because that could lead to more violence. At the same time, he said, officers who do abuse their power should be removed.
“It’s an issue that we need to look at more broadly,” he said. “I think law enforcement does a good job, I think there are very, very few law enforcement officers that are bad like we’ve seen in Minneapolis and the George Floyd situation, and those folks need not be law enforcement officers.”
Gerard Beloin
Born and raised in northern New Hampshire, Beloin, 65, has lived in Colebrook since 2016, after spending 30 years in New Boston. He earned a degree in zoology pre-med from Keene State College and later opened a company that supplies roofing systems for commercial buildings.
Beloin said one of his top concerns is standing up to what he described as public corruption, saying he would hold politicians accountable for their actions.
Beloin also wants to get the federal budget under control, pointing to the United States’ $26.7 trillion debt and ever-increasing budget deficits during the last several presidential administrations.
On health care, Beloin said medical savings accounts that Americans contribute to over the course of their lives — and pass on to their heirs — would make it easier to pay for treatment. He said that would effectively make each person the “owner of their own insurance company.”
“Since I’ve never been sick a day in my life, I would have a couple million dollars in an account right now,” he said. “If my daughter would happen to get sick, or get in a car accident, then we could use that for her.”
Discussing the calls for racial justice and police reform that followed the death of George Floyd in police custody, Beloin agreed that what happened to Floyd was wrong, but said he doesn’t believe America is an inherently racist country. He said there will always be “dirty cops,” but that he believes most have the best interests of all people in mind.
Finally, Beloin emphasized that he is pro-life and would support the rights of unborn fetuses. He said he used to be pro-choice but his thinking changed after the birth of his daughter.
“An unborn child in a mother’s womb is the most vulnerable,” he said. “It has no control over its life and needs to be protected.”
Andy Martin
Martin, a 74-year-old lawyer and writer, spent much of his youth in New Hampshire and now resides in Manchester. He holds a law degree from the University of Illinois. He said he’s written about a number of legal subjects and has been a radio talk-show host and legal consultant.
Martin said he supported the CARES Act as a way to help individuals and businesses stay afloat during the economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he would support extending the federal $600 unemployment credit that expired at the end of July, something many Republicans on Capitol Hill opposed.
“My view was that all this money was being mainstreamed into the economy, people weren’t putting it in their mattresses or they weren’t putting it in a bank account — they were spending it,” he said. “It just helped tens of millions of people survive and particularly those that couldn’t telecommute.”
Speaking about another widely discussed issue, racial justice, Martin called himself a long-time civil rights advocate, including fighting for the equal rights of women in the workplace.
He condemned recent high-profile police killings of Black people, citing both George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, the Kentucky woman shot dead in her home by police officers serving a no-knock warrant. However, he said, he doesn’t support the group organizing the Black Lives Matter movement, which he called radical and anti-American. And he said the rioting and looting in response to those and other deaths have gotten out of control.
Martin advocated for replacing the automatic firearms police carry with the revolver-style weapons that were once common. He said it was a “profound mistake” to move away from them, because the guns used today allow the police to fire much more rapidly, without as much consideration.
“A revolver is a very difficult gun to shoot more than once unless you intend to do it,” he said. “It’s a very forgiving weapon, people don’t off and fire six shots with a revolver. An automatic pistol ... is extremely dangerous and unstable.”