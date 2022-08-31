U.S. Senate candidate Bruce Fenton sees the United States as being at a crossroads, with a tyrannical government stealing from its citizens and imposing excessive regulations.
A self-described “comic book geek,” he met with The Sentinel’s editorial board via Zoom last week from a room in his Durham home filled with superhero collectables such as Captain America shields and action figures of Superman and other characters.
The 50-year-old cryptocurrency businessman spoke of a future no less dire than what's portrayed in tales where Iron Man flies in to save the day.
“It’s interesting, in fiction you have a lot of people fighting authoritarian regimes and dystopian futures. That’s an important lesson. We see this kind of authoritarianism right here in our world,” said Fenton, who is in a crowded field of Republicans vying to win the party nomination in the Sept. 13 primary election and face Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in November.
If Fenton had his way, 2022 would be the last time citizens cast direct votes for U.S. senators, a right granted by the U.S. Constitution’s 17th Amendment. Before the amendment was ratified in 1913, state legislatures selected U.S. senators.
“Basically, at the stage we are at now, I think that things are in dire, dire straits,” he said. “We are in a really, really serious problem right now, so I’d be in favor of anything to upset and disrupt this complete and total tyranny that we’ve seen in this country. My country is unrecognizable.”
He said returning the selection of senators to state lawmakers could ease the concentration of power inherent in expensive political campaigns.
Fenton would like to see the government reduce its role to one of defending life, liberty and property.
Social Security, Medicare, food programs, unemployment compensation and federal employee retirement programs all fall outside the scope of what the government should be doing, Fenton said.
The military is a legitimate role for the government, he said. “You do need to protect against even worse governments,” Fenton said. “You have to defend against the actual Nazis, like we did in World War II.”
But the military has been badly misused, especially over the past 50 years, spilling blood and wasting money in places where it never should have gone, he said.
“We’ve been involved in military misadventures all over the world, invading countries, trying to nation-build, drone bombings, destabilizing democratically elected leaders, being involved in coups,” he said. “We should focus on defense, not offense, not causing trouble all around the world, not being the world’s policeman.”
While advocating cutbacks in government’s responsibilities, he favors citizens gaining more liberties. For example, he said U.S. citizens should be able to buy machine guns, hand grenades and bazookas as a check against the possibility of deadly government tyranny.
“The only way to protect from that is to arm ourselves,” he said. “We have to be on a more equal playing field with the government.”
He acknowledged that having freer access to firearms could lead to violence in public areas, but what he sees as a greater threat is “the march of authoritarianism.”
“We have things we couldn’t even have imagined a couple years ago. A scientist who can lock down an entire nation, people being forced to take injections, people being fired for refusing to take injections, governments telling us what is true.
“These are the signs of authoritarianism. We are marching down the path of China and other authoritarian countries.”
Fenton is also no fan of public education. He said online learning during the pandemic shows students can gain knowledge outside brick-and-mortar schoolhouses, and at a fraction of the cost.
His opinion is that public schools are led primarily by Democratic administrators and a lot of indoctrination of students takes place.
“I don’t know how long Democrats expect us to keep paying for woke indoctrination,” he said. “I don’t believe in what they teach.”
On other issues, Fenton said:
* Border control should be stronger and at the same time it should be easier for people to qualify to enter the country legally.
* Facebook and Twitter have stifled debate by censoring content.
* Government taxation is equivalent to theft.
* The so-called “war on drugs” should be ended and people should have the ability to get the drugs they need or want, such as ivermectin and marijuana.
* The federal government should not regulate abortion, but New Hampshire’s ban on most abortions after 24 weeks is proper, but possibly should be reduced to 17 weeks.
A Saint Anselm College poll of 1,898 New Hampshire registered voters, conducted Aug. 9-11, showed retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc favored by 32 percent in this race, followed by N.H. Sen. President Chuck Morris at 16 percent, Kevin Smith with 4 percent, Fenton with 4 percent, and Vikram Mansharamani with 2 percent, while 39 percent of Republican voters were undecided.
Other Republican candidates in the race are Gerard Beloin of Colebrook, Dennis Lamare of Lee, Andy Martin of Manchester, Kevin H. Smith of Londonderry as well as John Berman and Edmond Laplante Jr., both of Richmond.
