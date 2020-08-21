Members of the public are invited to hear from Republican candidates and party officials Saturday at the grand opening of the Republican Victory Office in Keene.
The event is being held by N.H. Trump Victory 2020, in partnership with the Cheshire County Republican Committee, according to a news release from Juliana Bergeron, a Keene resident and New Hampshire Republican National committeewoman.
The grand opening is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the office at 421 Winchester St., at the corner of Winchester and Fairbanks streets.
Several Republican candidates for the N.H. legislature are expected to attend the event, including Kate Day, former chair of the Cheshire County Republican Committee, according to the committee’s current chair, Marilyn Huston.
Huston, who is running for a seat in the state Legislature representing Cheshire County District 5, which covers Keene’s Ward 2, will also attend on Saturday.
Yard signs and coffee will be available at the grand opening, according to the release.
New Hampshire’s state primary for U.S. Senate and House, governor and other state offices and county positions, is Sept. 8. The general election, during which Granite Staters will also cast their ballots for president, is Nov. 3.