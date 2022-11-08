Republican incumbents held onto their seats in N.H. Senate Districts 8, 9 and 12 following Tuesday's general election.
Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com.
Here's a look at the results:
District 8
Republican Ruth Ward of Stoddard defeated Democrat Charlene Marcotte Lovett of Claremont in the race for N.H. Senate District 8, which covers Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Charlestown, Claremont, Croydon, Deering, Dubarton, Gilsum, Francestown, Langdon, Lempster, Marlow, Newport, Stoddard, Sunapee, Unity, Washington, Weare and Windsor.
Ward, 85, secured 14,080 votes while Lovett, 59, received 10,470. This will be Ward's fourth term in office.
District 9
Republican Denise Ricciardi won over Democrat Matt McLaughlin — both of Bedford — for the sole seat on N.H. Senate District 9. Ricciardi, 60, received 13,687 votes and McLaughlin, 63, walked away with 12,510.
This will be Ricciardi's second term for the district, which covers Bedford, New Boston, Mont Vernon, Greenfield, Lyndeborough, Temple, Sharon, Hinsdale, Winchester, Richmond, Troy, Fitzwilliam and Jaffrey.
District 12
In a close race, Republican Kevin Avard of Nashua defeated Democrat Melanie Levesque of Brookline in the race for N.H. Senate District 12, which covers New Ipswich, Mason, Brookline, Rindge, Greenville, Hollis and Wards 1, 2 and 5 of Nashua.
Avard, 59, unseated Levesque, 65, in 2020, after Levesque similarly flipped the seat in 2018. The 2020 race was narrow, with Avard reclaiming the seat by less than 1,000 votes. Levesque’s 2018 win was even narrower, by just 169 votes.
On Tuesday, that pattern continued, with Avard receiving 14,314 votes and Levesque securing 13,626.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
