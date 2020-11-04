Cheshire County’s delegation to the N.H. House remains solidly blue. But after Tuesday, it’ll be tinged with just a bit more red.
Republicans flipped three of the county’s 23 House seats Tuesday — ousting one longtime incumbent, Rep. Bruce Tatro of Swanzey, and winning two more seats after Democratic incumbents chose not to run again.
In all, five of the 23 members will be Republicans come next year; the remainder will be Democrats.
Even some races in which one party retained control brought in new faces; elsewhere, incumbents won another two years.
Here’s a race-by-race look at Tuesday’s Cheshire County House results:
District 1
Four Democratic state representatives will stay in their seats after winning re-election in Cheshire County District 1 Tuesday.
The four-member district covers Hinsdale, Chesterfield, Westmoreland and Walpole.
The Democratic incumbents are Michael D. Abbott of Hinsdale, who won 4,066 votes; Lucy McVitty Weber of Walpole with 4,039; Cathryn A. Harvey of Spofford with 3,935; and Paul Berch of Westmoreland with 3,902 votes.
The top Republican vote-getter was Kate Day of Spofford with 3,044. She was followed by Whitney R. Aldrich of Walpole (2,964 votes), Peter Benik of Walpole (2,815 votes) and Richard Merkt of Westmoreland (2,779 votes).
The district’s seats have been held entirely by Democrats since it took its current form in 2012. First elected in 2006, Weber is speaker pro tempore of the N.H. House. The other incumbent representatives have all served between two and four terms.
Aldrich, Benik and Day have run for the N.H. House previously. Merkt was involved in local politics in New Jersey and served as a state legislator there before moving to Westmoreland three years ago.
District 2
Incumbent Democrat John Mann of Alstead won another term representing Cheshire County District 2 in the N.H. House Tuesday, defeating Republican Rich Nalevanko 1,169-982.
The district covers Alstead, Marlow and Surry.
Mann is a four-term state representative. Nalevanko, also of Alstead, is a former executive with Mobil, the oil company that merged with Exxon.
District 3
Longtime Democratic incumbent Rep. Daniel Eaton won another term representing Cheshire County District 3 in the N.H. House Tuesday, defeating Republican Robert D’Arcy 1,130-974.
The district covers Gilsum, Nelson, Stoddard and Sullivan.
Eaton, who chairs Cheshire County’s House delegation and is Stoddard’s town moderator, has served 15 terms in the House.
D’Arcy, who also lives in Stoddard, ran against Eaton in 2016 and 2018. He is a self-employed artist and author as well as custodian for the Keene School District.
District 4
Lawrence Welkowitz won the seat representing Cheshire County District 4 in the N.H. House Tuesday, after running unopposed.
District 4 covers Keene’s Ward 1. Welkowitz won 1,213 votes.
Welkowitz, a Democrat, is a Keene State College psychology professor and founding member of the Keene Immigrant and Refugee Partnership. He was also unopposed in the primary.
Dave Morrill held the seat until earlier this year, when he moved to a different ward in Keene.
District 5
N.H. Rep. John Bordenet, D-Keene, easily won re-election Tuesday in his first contested race for the House seat covering Cheshire County District 5.
The district covers Keene’s Ward 2.
Bordenet beat Marilyn Huston, a Keene Republican, 1,664-768.
Bordenet was first elected in 2014. Huston is chairwoman of the Cheshire County Republican Committee.
District 6
Democrat Dru Fox won the race to represent Cheshire County District 6 in the N.H. House Tuesday.
The district covers Keene’s Ward 3.
Fox beat Republican candidate Kyle LaBrie 1,495 to 853.
Both political newcomers, Fox and LaBrie were vying to replace Rep. David Meader, a Democrat, who declined to run for re-election. Fox is a retired administrative assistant in the Keene School District; LaBrie works as a recruiter for a retail consultancy.
District 7
N.H. Rep. Alexander “Sparky” Von Plinsky, D-Keene, will continue to represent Cheshire County District 7 in the N.H. House after handily winning re-election Tuesday.
Von Plinsky beat his Republican challenger, Robert J. Call, 1,693 to 934.
The district covers Keene’s Ward 4.
The same two candidates ran against each other in 2018, though Call was affiliated with the Libertarian Party then. Von Plinsky won that 2018 race, his first, with about 85 percent of the vote.
District 8
Donovan Fenton won another term representing Cheshire County District 8 in the N.H. House Tuesday, running unopposed. He earned 2,321 votes.
The district covers Keene’s Ward 5.
Fenton, a Democrat, was first elected in 2016. He works as vice president of his family’s network of car dealerships.
District 9
Two Jaffrey Democrats kept their N.H. House seats in Cheshire County District 9, fending off challenges from a pair of Dublin Republicans. Richard Ames won 2,651 votes, while Douglas Ley earned 2,475 votes.
District 9 covers Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury.
Ames and Ley defeated Republicans Rita Mattson, who received 1,964 votes and Leo Plante, who earned 1,894 votes.
Ley, the House majority leader, is in his fifth two-year term; Ames has served four. Plante is a retired investment banker, while Mattson, also retired, has worked as a mechanic and in production at Teleflex in Jaffrey.
District 10
Lucius Parshall, a Marlborough Democrat, won the race to represent Cheshire County District 10 in the N.H. House Tuesday.
Parshall narrowly beat Dick Thackston, a Troy Republican, 1,163 to 1,103.
The district covers Marlborough and Troy.
Parshall will replace Rep. Sandy Swinburne, D-Marlborough, who did not run for re-election.
Parshall recently retired as a music teacher. Thackston chairs the Troy selectboard and has also served on the Monadnock Regional School Board.
District 11
Rep. John Hunt of Rindge won his 18th term in the N.H. House, while fellow Rindge Republican Jim Qualey took the second seat representing Cheshire County District 11 Tuesday.
The district covers Fitzwilliam and Rindge.
Hunt earned 2,865 votes, and Qualey, a former Rindge selectman, won 2,313 votes.
Rindge Democrat Gene Andersen, a retired project manager, received 1,721 votes. Fellow Rindge Democrat Patricia A. Martin, a local climate-change activist who used to work as an engineer and nurse, earned 1,835 votes.
District 12
Both Democratic incumbents in Cheshire County District 12 kept their N.H. House seats Tuesday.
Rep. Barry Faulkner of Swanzey won 1,926 votes, and fellow Swanzey Democrat Rep. Jennie Gomarlo earned 2,343 votes.
The district covers Richmond and Swanzey.
Faulkner and Gomarlo defeated Republican challengers Sylvester “Sly” Karasinski and Stephen K. Malone, both of Swanzey, who won 1,836 and 1,776 votes, respectively.
Faulkner is a two-term representative, while Gomarlo was elected in 2018. Karasinski is a member of Swanzey’s selectboard, and Malone ran for the House previously.
District 13
Republican Ben Kilanski won the N.H. House seat representing Cheshire County District 13 Tuesday, defeating Democrat Natalie Quevedo 994-935.
The district covers Winchester.
The general-election matchup was set after Quevedo, a first-time candidate who works for a solar-energy firm, beat longtime Rep. Henry Parkhurst in the Democratic primary in September.
Kilanski chairs the Winchester selectboard.
District 14
Rindge Republican Matthew Santonastaso won a seat in the N.H. House Tuesday representing the six towns that make up Cheshire County District 14, defeating Harrisville Democrat Andrew Maneval 4,963 to 4,516.
The district covers Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Rindge and Roxbury.
The seat was opened up when Rep. Craig Thompson, D-Harrisville, decided to run for Executive Council rather than for the N.H. House again. Thompson lost in the Democratic primary for the council’s District 2 seat.
Maneval is a former Harrisville selectboard member. Santonastaso, who does not appear to have run for office in New Hampshire before, works as a truck driver. He beat Jaffrey Selectman Franklin W. Sterling Jr., a former state representative, in the Republican primary.
District 15
A Republican challenger bested a longtime Democratic incumbent Tuesday in an N.H. House seat representing the five towns of Cheshire County District 15.
Jennifer Rhodes, a Winchester Republican, won by a narrow margin, 4,278 to 4,227, over Rep. Bruce Tatro, D-Swanzey.
The district covers Marlborough, Richmond, Swanzey, Troy and Winchester.
A former real-estate agent and paraprofessional in the Winchester School District, Rhodes now serves on the planning board. Tatro, a former highway superintendent who has served his town in various roles, is in his fifth term in the N.H. House.
District 16
Democrats won both N.H. House seats in Cheshire County District 16, representing the whole of Keene, Tuesday. Incumbent Joe Schapiro won 7,465 votes, and Amanda Elizabeth Toll earned 7,412 votes.
They defeated Republicans Matt Roach, who received 3,444 votes, and Jerry L. Sickels, who claimed 2,944 votes.
Schapiro, a retired psychotherapist, was elected in 2018. Toll, a small-business owner, beat the district’s other sitting representative, William Pearson, in September’s Democratic primary.
Sickels, a Vietnam veteran and retired financial adviser, also ran for one of the district’s seats in 2014.
This article has been updated to correct Jennifer Rhodes' job title.