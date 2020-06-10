Republican Bryant “Corky” Messner officially filed paperwork to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. So did two GOP hopefuls who also ran in 2018 — Steven Negron and Lynne Blankenbeker — in the second congressional district currently occupied by Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster.

These are among the takeaways from the fifth day of filings for New Hampshire’s state primary.

Here’s a list of people who have filed so far to represent local residents in county, state and federal offices. The filing period runs through Friday. The primary is Sept. 8, ahead of the general election Nov. 3.

U.S. Senate

Corky Messner (R) of Wolfeboro

Already filed: Jeanne Shaheen (D) of Madbury (incumbent), Tom Alciere (D) of Hudson and Paul J. Krautmann (D) of Keene; Don Bolduc (R) of Stratham and Andy Martin (R) of Manchester

U.S. House, 2nd Congressional District

Lynne Blankenbeker (R) of Concord and Steven Negron (R) of Nashua

Already filed: Joseph Mirzoeff (D) of Keene

Seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, a Democrat from Hopkinton. District includes all of the Monadnock Region.

Governor

Already filed: Nobody (R) of Keene

Seat is currently held by Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican from Newfields. Nobody was formerly known as Richard Paul before legally changing his name.

N.H. Executive Council, District 2

Emmett Soldati (D) of Somersworth

Already filed: Craig Thompson (D) of Harrisville and Cinde Warmington (D) of Concord; and Stewart I. Levenson (R) of Hopkinton

Seat is currently held by Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord. District includes the local communities of Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Chesterfield, Dublin, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.

N.H. Executive Council, District 5

Already filed: Debora B. Pignatelli (D) of Nashua (incumbent); Bob Clegg (R) of Hudson and Dave Wheeler (R) of Milford

District includes the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy.

N.H. Senate, District 5

Already filed: Timothy O’Hearne (R) of Charlestown

Seat is currently held by N.H. Sen. Martha Hennessey, D-Hanover. District includes the local community of Charlestown.

N.H. Senate, District 10

Already filed: Daniel LeClair (R) of Swanzey

Seat is currently held by N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene. District covers Alstead, Chesterfield, Gilsum, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Marlborough, Nelson, Roxbury, Sullivan, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.

N.H. Senate, District 12

Already filed: Kevin Avard (R) of Nashua

Seat is currently held by N.H. Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline. District includes the local community of Rindge.

N.H. House, Cheshire 1

Already filed: Michael D. Abbott (D) of Hinsdale (incumbent), Cathryn A. Harvey (D) of Chesterfield (incumbent) and Lucy McVitty Weber (D) of Walpole (incumbent)

In addition to Abbott, Harvey and Weber, the fourth seat in this district is currently held by N.H. Rep. Paul Berch, D-Westmoreland. District covers Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Walpole and Westmoreland.

N.H. House, Cheshire 2

Already filed: John E. Mann (D) of Alstead (incumbent) and Rich Nalevanko (R) of Alstead

District covers Alstead, Marlow and Surry.

N.H. House, Cheshire 5

Already filed: John Bordenet (D) of Keene (incumbent) and Marilyn L. Huston (R) of Keene

District covers Keene’s Ward 2.

N.H. House, Cheshire 6

Already filed: Dru Fox (D) of Keene and Kyle LaBrie (R) of Keene

Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. David R. Meader, a Democrat. District covers Keene’s Ward 3.

N.H. House, Cheshire 7

Already filed: Sparky Von Plinsky (D) of Keene (incumbent)

District covers Keene’s Ward 4.

N.H. House, Cheshire 8

Already filed: Donovan Fenton (D) of Keene (incumbent)

District covers Keene’s Ward 5.

N.H. House, Cheshire 9

Already filed: Richard Ames (D) of Jaffrey (incumbent) and Douglas Ley (D) of Jaffrey (incumbent); Rita Mattson (R) of Dublin and Leo Plante (R) of Dublin

District covers Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury, and has two representatives in the N.H. House.

N.H. House, Cheshire 10

Already filed: Lucius Parshall (D) of Marlborough

Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. Sandy Swinburne, D-Marlborough. District covers Marlborough and Troy.

N.H. House, Cheshire 11

Already filed: Gene Andersen (D) of Rindge and Patricia A. Martin (D) of Rindge; John B. Hunt (R) of Rindge (incumbent)

The two seats in this district are currently held by Hunt and N.H. Rep. John O’ Day, R-Rindge. District covers Fitzwilliam and Rindge.

N.H. House, Cheshire 12

Already filed: Barry Faulkner (D) of Swanzey (incumbent) and Jennie Gomarlo (D) of Swanzey (incumbent)

District covers Richmond and Swanzey and has two representatives in the N.H. House.

N.H. House, District 13

Already filed: Henry A.L. Parkhurst (D) of Winchester (incumbent) and Natalie Quevedo (D) of Winchester

District covers Winchester and has one representative in the N.H. House.

N.H. House, Cheshire 14

Already filed: Matthew John Santonastaso (R) of Rindge and Franklin W. Sterling Jr. (R) of Jaffrey

Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. Craig R. Thompson, D-Harrisville. District covers Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Rindge and Roxbury.

N.H. House, Cheshire 15

Already filed: Bruce L. Tatro (D) of Swanzey (incumbent)

District covers Marlborough, Richmond, Swanzey, Troy and Winchester.

N.H. House, Cheshire 16

Already filed: Joe Schapiro (D) of Keene (incumbent) and Amanda Elizabeth Toll (D) of Keene; Ian Freeman (R) of Keene

The two seats in this district are currently held by Schapiro and N.H. Rep. William Pearson, D-Keene. District covers all five Keene wards.

N.H. House, Hillsborough 1

Already filed: Marjorie Porter (D) of Hillsboro (incumbent) and Susanne F. White (D) of Hillsboro; Jim Fedolfi (R) of Hillsboro (incumbent)

District includes the local community of Antrim and has two representatives in the N.H. House.

N.H. House, Hillsborough 24

Already filed: Judy Wilson Ferstenberg (D) of Peterborough, Peter R. Leishman (D) of Peterborough (incumbent) and Ivy Vann (D) of Peterborough (incumbent)

District covers Peterborough and has two representatives in the N.H. House.

N.H. House, Hillsborough 38

Already filed: Jim Bosman (D) of Francestown (incumbent) and Riche Colcombe (R) of Hillsboro

The two seats in this district are currently held by Bosman and N.H. Rep. Chris Balch, D-Wilton. District includes the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield and Hancock.

N.H. House, Sullivan 7

Already filed: Judy Aron (R) of Acworth (incumbent)

District includes the local communities of Acworth and Langdon.

N.H. House, Sullivan 8

John W. Streeter (D) of Charlestown

Already filed: Walter Spilsbury (R) of Charlestown

Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. Thomas Laware, R-Charlestown. District covers Charlestown.

Cheshire County Attorney

Already filed: D. Chris McLaughlin (D) of Westmoreland (incumbent)

Cheshire County Sheriff

Already filed: Eli Rivera (D) of Keene (incumbent)

Cheshire County Commissioner, District 1

Already filed: Jack Wozmak (D) of Walpole (incumbent) and Chester Lapointe II (R) of Winchester

District covers Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.

Cheshire County Commissioner, District 2

Already filed: Terry M. Clark (D) of Keene

Seat is currently held by Chuck Weed, D-Keene. District covers Keene, Marlborough and Roxbury.

Cheshire County Register of Deeds

Already filed: Anna Z. Tilton (D) of Keene (incumbent)

Hillsborough County Sheriff

Already filed: Bill Barry (D) of Manchester; Christopher Connelly (R) of Mont Vernon and Joshua Homes (R) of Manchester

Sullivan County Sheriff

Already filed: John P. Simonds (R) of Claremont (incumbent)

The following are seeking to be placed on the general election ballot by filing declarations of intent: Jo Jorgensen of Greenville, S.C., president; Darryl W. Perry of Manchester, governor; Justin O’Donnell of Nashua, U.S. Senate; Andrew Olding of Nashua, U.S. House, N.H.’s 2nd Congressional District; Joanne Michelle Martin of Concord, Executive Council, District 2.

Third-party candidates are required by state law to file declarations of intent when seeking to run for office in general elections. As part of the declaration, the candidate agrees to file nomination papers by an established deadline and commit to participating in the election, if qualified.

According to the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office, declarations of intent are filed with fees ranging from $2 to $250. Signatures of registered voters required on nomination papers range from 150 to 3,000.

Full instructions for filing can be found at the Secretary of State’s Office at https://sos.nh.gov/2020ElecInfo.aspx.