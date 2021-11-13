Dan Goldner was confirmed as the new chairman of the Public Utilities Commission in a 4-1 vote by the Executive Council this week. Carleton Simpson, who worked most recently as a lawyer for Unitil, one of the state’s electric utilities, was also confirmed, 5-0, to serve as a commissioner.
Cinde Warmington, a Democrat, was the lone councilor to vote against Goldner’s confirmation. Warmington has questioned Goldner about his position on climate change and criticized his initial appointment to the utilities commission in May, citing his lack of professional experience in energy issues.
Consumer Advocate Don Kreis said Goldner has made a positive impression by asking deep and incisive questions during hearings held at the utilities commission so far. Kreis said he was cautiously optimistic about Goldner serving as chairman.
Goldner will replace Dianne Martin, who served as chairwoman of the utilities commission for two years and recently announced her resignation from the role. Simpson is replacing Kate Bailey, who served her term and was not reappointed by Sununu.
The commission, which until recently included two women, will now be made up exclusively of men if Pradip Chattopadhyay — who was nominated to serve as the third commissioner during an October Executive Council meeting — is confirmed.