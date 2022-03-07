Growing up in the suburbs of Boston, Ally McCall always knew two things: She wanted to run the Boston Marathon and, with a family chock full of educators, she wanted to be a teacher.
Now, two years into teaching 1st graders at Mount Caesar Elementary School in Swanzey Center, McCall is going the distance. This April, she plans to run the 26.2 miles from Hopkinton, Mass., to Boston as part of the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge in honor of a colleague who is battling cancer.
“Patty Bell, one of my colleagues, had beaten cancer a few years back and then earlier this fall she was diagnosed again,” said McCall, 23. “She is just the kindest teacher ever. She’s doing her best to fight this off again.”
McCall, who grew up in Watertown, Mass., said she has been inspired by the way her colleague — who teaches kindergarten — treats her students with so much kindness and respect. She said her 1st-grade students often mention Bell, whom they had the year before.
“She has a calm sense about her. All of her students just love her so much,” McCall said. “They always talk about her and how she was so nice and loving of them.”
That level of kindness is something McCall said she hopes to emulate as she continues on down the road as an educator. She said she always feels appreciated because Bell always uses her name when wishing her a good day.
In particular, McCall and Bell often stumble upon each other at the copier, where they have a few minutes to chat away from the students, she said.
“I feel like I always run into her at the copier. We’re always printing at the same time,” McCall said with a laugh. “Those moments are special to me.”
The daughter of a physical therapist and principal who both work at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, McCall said she has always seen herself as a teacher.
“I would always play teacher with my sister and brother,” she said. “So I always knew I wanted to be a teacher.”
McCall said she has a lot of respect for Bell, who has dedicated her life to education, especially since the pandemic has presented new challenges for teachers, from figuring out remote learning to being careful to minimize contact between classrooms.
“It’s kind of been a challenge for everybody, especially for teachers,” she said.
As a lifelong field hockey player who now coaches the Monadnock Regional High School field hockey team, McCall said she has always been athletic and sees the marathon fundraiser as just one way she can give back to an educator she cares about.
She spent her freshman year of college at the University of Vermont, where she played field hockey for the school’s Division 1 team, before transferring to Keene State College. There, she said she found a better fit, not only with the field hockey team but with the teaching program as well.
“The teaching program and the athletic department at Keene State — it’s unlike any other school,” McCall told The Sentinel last year.
She started teaching at Mount Caesar straight out of college. And as a college athlete, McCall said running came naturally to her. She just ran the Clarence DeMar half marathon in Keene this past year, so the Boston Marathon is the obvious next step, she said.
McCall, who lives in Keene, said she chose to run with the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge team to raise money for cancer research because “this horrible disease has affected so many people near and dear to myself and my family.”
The money raised through the fundraiser supports the Claudia Adam Barr Program in Innovative Basic Cancer Research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
So far, McCall has raised more than $5,000 toward her goal of $12,000. People can donate at: https://bit.ly/3Cxk5G1
In her fundraising page, McCall said she hopes her colleague will find “strength and comfort knowing that there are so many people trying to find ways to cure this disease and that there are so many people supporting her every step of the way.”