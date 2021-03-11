GILSUM — Voters overwhelming approved a fiber-optic broadband project Wednesday that will connect every home and business in the town to high-speed Internet.
The $863,376 project passed by a vote of 118-5 during the town’s annual meeting, held at the Gilsum Community Center. It easily met the three-fifths supermajority required to pass.
The vote will enable the town to bond $567,125 for the project, which will ultimately be paid off by Consolidated Communications, which the town is working with to carry out the project. The company is also making a $296,251 contribution toward the project, and user fees that follow the installation of the broadband network will help to offset the company’s cost.
“It’s so awesome,” said Victoria Ayer, a broadband committee member and newly elected selectboard member. “It’s super exciting for the town. There’s only 19 percent of residents that have broadband now.”
Prior to the vote, which was done by paper ballot, a number of residents spoke, asking questions about the project and, in many cases, urging voters to support it.
Some questioned whether the project will support 5G technology (it won’t) and others wanted to know whether the cable would be underground or along existing poles. A Consolidated Communications representative present at the meeting said cable would mostly be installed above ground.
Chip Chapman said that the town’s population has been dipping, and that in order to bring in new people and commerce, the town has to be able to provide access to reliable Internet.
“If you want to keep taxes down, you don’t let the population dwindle,” he said. “We want to attract more businesses and people.”
The need has become especially clear within the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when more people are working, studying and staying in touch online. The Consolidated representative said the plan is to begin connecting homes by December.
In other business, voters approved an operating budget of $586,384. This figure is down about $76,000 from the $662,428 budget voters approved last year.
The budget amount was amended from the originally proposed $616,884. The first budget proposal was recommended by the selectboard and the budget committee. The amended version was recommended by neither.
Also approved were a pair of petitioned articles limiting the town’s health insurance program and also halting the practice of using fees collected by the town — for things like vehicle registrations or dog licenses — to pay the town clerk, as has been done in the past.
Voters also agreed to appropriate $100,000 to the fire department vehicle expendable trust fund. Of that amount, $60,000 would be allocated from the town’s unassigned fund balance, while the remaining $40,000 would be raised via taxation.
Residents also voted to allocate $40,000 to the Vessel Rock Road culverts expendable trust fund and to earmark $20,000 each for the highway heavy equipment and highway truck capital reserve funds.