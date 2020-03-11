GILSUM — Gabriel Jones was elected to a three-year term as selectman Tuesday over Victoria Ayer, 95-81 votes.
The following were elected without contest: Mark Farkas for a two-year term on the selectboard (153 votes); Kathaline DeMasi for a one-year term as treasurer (170); Robin Cantara for a one-year term as clerk (127); Robin Cantara for a one-year term as tax collector (127); Harlen Maguire for a one-year term as road agent (145); David Dauphin for a two-year term as moderator (170); Emily Hall Warren for a three-year term as a trustee of trust funds (170); Stephen Ackerman for a three-year term on the budget committee (154); April Frazier for a six-year term as a supervisor of the checklist (167); and Kathryn Karnecki (151), Thomas Hastings (149) and Bruce Murphy (137) for three three-year terms as library trustees. Tom Ballou received 11 write-in votes for a three-year term as cemetery trustee.
A total of 178 voters cast ballots at the polls at the Gilsum Community Center Tuesday, or 31.4 percent of the town’s 567 registered voters.
Gilsum’s annual town meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the community center.