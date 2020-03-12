GILSUM — After more than an hour of debate at Wednesday’s annual town meeting, Gilsum residents voted to approve the proposed operating budget of $662,428.
The budget was the biggest point of contention among voters convened at the Gilsum Community Center. The vote was originally taken by voice but it was a close-enough call that a second vote was taken by a show of hands, passing the article 31 to 19.
Residents came to Wednesday’s meeting with concerns about town taxes after a number of them found increases to their most recent tax bills.
Selectman Bill Whyte explained the reason some residents saw significant tax hikes was because of a recent reassessment, after which some property owners found the assessed value of their land had gone up.
One resident, who said she is retired and living on a fixed income, said her most recent tax bill went up 67 percent over the bill she had received six months earlier.
In an effort to minimize the tax burden, some residents pointed to the benefits received by town employees as a possible place to make cuts and urged more in-depth discussion of the town’s budget proposals before annual meetings.
Ellie Mooney, whose husband is a town employee, was vocal in opposing the suggestion of cutting health coverage. She said losing health insurance benefits would have a significant impact on her family.
“He deserves to be treated fairly,” she said. “As do others.”
After eventually approving the operating budget, residents passed an article permitting the town to buy a new highway truck for $90,000. The bulk of that, $75,000, will come from the highway truck capital reserve fund, with the remaining $15,000 to be raised through taxes.
The majority of the 15 articles on the warrant dealt with allocating money to various capital reserves and trust funds. The largest of these allocations was $55,000 to the town’s fire department vehicle expendable trust fund, which passed by voice vote.
Other voter-approved allocations included $2,000 each to the following expendable trust funds: emergency management, minitors (a communication device used by first responders), legal and office equipment; $5,000 to the fire department equipment replaceable expendable trust fund; and $6,000 each to the breathing apparatus replaceable trust fund and replacement of turnout gear for the fire department expendable trust fund.
Voters also elected to earmark $20,000 for the highway department heavy equipment capital reserve fund, $4,560 for the revaluation capital reserve fund and $3,000 for the defibrillator capital reserve fund.
And residents approved a petitioned article implementing a tax exemption for property owners who install solar arrays to generate electricity for personal use. It will prevent homeowners who install solar panels from being taxed on the value the system adds to their properties.
The article passed by voice vote, and is not expected to impact existing property taxes.
Voters decided to break down the final article, submitted by petition, into four parts, after some said the items contained in the article were too varied to be voted on as a single package.
Part A dealt with prohibiting relatives of town employees from serving on the planning board, and B called for a 20 percent cut across all town budgets. C sought a $30,000 cap on health insurance payments and D asked for more transparency regarding the town budget so that voters are able to make informed decisions during town meetings.
A version of part A with language amended to specify who counts as a relative was voted down, and the request for a 20 percent cut to the town’s expenditures was also rejected.
Part C passed after being amended to state that the selectboard will “recommend a comprehensive compensation and benefit plan for town employees [and] elected officials,” which is to be based on conditions found in comparable towns across the state.
After much discussion, part D also passed, but was amended to require the proposed budget figures be included in the town’s annual report.