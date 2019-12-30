GILSUM — The Gilsum Village Store will close its doors permanently Tuesday, for reasons not disclosed by the owner.
A community Facebook post on Friday first noted the impending closure. Jerel J. "Jerry" Gomarlo, who's run the store since November 2018, confirmed the closing on Monday.
Gomarlo, also the owner of Gomarlo's Shop and Save Supermarket in Swanzey, said he has no additional comment at this time.
The Gilsum store, at 18 Main St., was established in 1881, according to previous Sentinel reports.
With its closing, Gilsum residents will have to travel to Keene for their convenience store needs.
"I’ve heard people saying they are pretty bummed out," said Gilsum Selectman Bill Whyte. "It’s nice to have some sort of center to see people in passing. The only thing left like that [now] is the post office."